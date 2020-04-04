Staff from the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources is “strongly” advising the public to postpone all outdoor burning through at least May 30 to prevent the risk that an out-of-control fire that could strain emergency resources needed to assist the state's efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
A statement released Friday by the agency points out there is a need to minimize any additional pressure on emergency personnel in terms of response and unnecessary potential contact with people who may have COVID-10.
Very few wildland fires have been reported in Vermont this year, but April and May are historically the most active months.
Most of these fires occur as a result of stray embers from controlled burns, according to the statement.
Temperatures are expected to be above average and precipitation below normal through mid-April, so staff from the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation’s Wildland Fire Program anticipates this spring has the potential to be an active wildland fire season.
Postponing open burning until conditions improve will eliminate the need for emergency personnel to respond to an unnecessary event.
Vermont’s forest fire wardens have the statutory authority to stop issuing burn permits and many have already taken this precautionary step.
Visit bit.ly/FireWardens to learn more online about the Wildland Fire Program and to locate a town’s forest fire warden.
