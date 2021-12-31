The state has adopted the federal guidelines for isolation and quarantine that were released earlier this week, while adding some elements of its own.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance shortens the recommended period of isolation for the public. Those with COVID-19 should isolate themselves for five days and if they show no symptoms or go 24 hours without a fever they can leave isolation, but should wear a mask around others for another five days.
“The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after,” reads the CDC notice.
The Vermont Department of Health says infected Vermonters can end their isolation on the fifth day if they’ve gone 24 hours with no fever — and haven’t taken medications that reduce fever — and have had two negative antigen tests at least 24 hours apart, beginning no sooner than the fourth day of the isolation period. The state also says one should wear a mask around others for the entire 10-day period.
According to the Department of Health, its COVID-19 information dashboard won’t be updated between Friday and Sunday, because of the holiday. Figures from that period will be available on Monday, however.
On Thursday, the DOH reported 1,352 new cases, 56 hospitalizations and 19 people in intensive care units. There have been 471 deaths, all told, from the COVID-19 pandemic in Vermont.
Gov. Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Mark Levine said Tuesday Vermont would likely adopt the guidance, but they wanted to review it first. The changes don’t impact health care workers, who got their own guidelines shortly before Christmas.
Under the new guidelines, anyone in Vermont who tests positive for COVID-19, regardless of how well they’re vaccinated, should isolate themselves for five days and let their close contacts know about the positive test.
“While not requiring testing, we strongly recommend Vermonters adopt this ‘testing out’ strategy to add an important additional layer of protection while exiting isolation, especially in light of the high levels of community transmission of omicron variant we are experiencing,” stated Levine in a release.
According to the state, what people who are exposed to COVID-19 should do after a positive test depends on their vaccination status. Those who have had their booster shots or who have had a complete series of shots from Pfizer or Moderna in the past six months, or who’ve had the primary series of the Johnson & Johnson shot within the past two months, do not need to quarantine but should wear a mask around others for 10 days. On the fifth day, a test is recommended. Get a test also if you show symptoms.
Those who had their Pfizer or Moderna vaccines six months ago, or their Johnson & Johnson shot more than two months ago, and haven’t had a booster shot, or who are unvaccinated, should quarantine for five days. They can leave quarantine on the fifth day if they’ve had no symptoms, had a negative PCR or LAMP test after day five, or had two negative antigen tests done 24 hours apart no sooner than day four. They should still wear a mask through day 10.
On Thursday, the Department of Health announced that it’s investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at Killington Resort, with 86 confirmed cases and 22 test results pending. This was among employees at the resort. No hospitalizations or deaths had been reported in connection with the Killington outbreak.
According to DOH, special testing clinics have been set up in Killington. The DOH is working with the resort and Middlebury Rescue.
From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday, a public testing clinic will be open at the old fire station, at the corner of Killington Access Road and Dean Hill Road.
According to a statement from the resort, it’s been in contact with the DOH over this and has been told it’s doing everything correctly.
Kristel Killary, a spokesperson for Killington Resort, stated in an email Friday that prior to opening for the season, the resort required all employees and volunteers to be vaccinated by Dec. 10. It has offered weekly on-site testing through November and December, and provided shuttle services and four hours of time off for anyone at the resort wanting a booster shot. Since the pandemic began, Killington employees have also had access to “JobSite” a service where employees can consult with a registered nurse about whether they should come in to work or not if they don’t feel well.
“Ahead of the busy holiday week we reinstated our guest mask policy, requiring them indoors and when riding the gondola,” stated Killary. “We also canceled base lodge music and closed indoor bars where we cannot control capacity and shifted focus to outdoor bars and dining locations encouraging guests to treat their car as their base lodge and of course staying home if they feel sick.”
Killington Resort and nearby Pico Mountain Ski Resort, are both owned by POWDR.
