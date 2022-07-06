ST. JOHNSBURY — Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a convenience store on Tuesday night that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
A press release sent on Wednesday morning by the Vermont State Police does not identify the shooting victim, except to say he is an adult male, and said police are still investigating who fired the gun.
The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Maplefields store in St. Johnsbury.
While police said the man who was shot was taken to the hospital for treatment of “life-threatening injuries,” there was no other information released about the victim, the circumstances of the shooting or the possible motive. The release said the initial investigation indicates the shooting was an isolated incident.
No one was in custody at the time the release was sent, around 5 a.m. Wednesday.
The Vermont State Police became involved in the investigation at the request of the St. Johnsbury Police Department.
Members of the Vermont State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Major Crime Unit, along with troopers from the Field Force Division, are working on this case. The St. Johnsbury Police Department is assisting.
Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call the St. Johnsbury barracks of the Vermont State Police at 802-748-3111, or provide an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit online.
