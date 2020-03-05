TINMOUTH — Squirrels are to blame for a telephone network outage that affected nearly 200 Vermont Telephone Co. customers Sunday in the Tinmouth, Wallingford and Danby areas.
According to Andrea Spaans, a spokeswoman for Vermont Telephone Co. (VTEL), on Sunday afternoon the company became aware of a network outage in Tinmouth affecting 96 homes. VTEL reported the matter to the state E-911 board and sent technicians to fix the problem.
Spaans said in an email Wednesday that at 2 a.m. Monday, technicians discovered that squirrels had eaten through the outer sheath of a 144-strand fiber optic cable connecting Wallingford, Danby and Tinmouth. A second team, one specializing in strand splicing, was called in and had the problem fixed by 2 p.m. This required 101 more customers to be taken offline temporarily.
“In closing, I certainly hope this helps our friends and neighbors understand this unexpected outage,” said Spaans. “Although the explanation may sound puzzling at first, we remind everyone that we all share Vermont with wildlife, and odd, albeit, very rare circumstances involving animals can disrupt even the most sophisticated of telecommunication companies.”
