A Springfield man was arraigned in federal court on Friday after police said they discovered a 10½-inch pipe bomb at his Valley Street home April 6.
A release from the United States Attorney's Office said the pipe was made of aluminum with crimped metal ends covered in tape and had a pyrotechnic fuse extending out from inside the pipe. “BYEBYE!!” was written on the outside of the pipe, the release said.
Law-enforcement officials said the pipe contained 650 BB pellets and black powder.
Anibal Castro Jr., 33, of Springfield, pleaded not guilty in federal court in Burlington on Friday to a charge of having unlawful possession of a destructive device in violation of the National Firearms Act.
At a prior hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle ordered Castro detained until trial.
The release sent Friday said the alleged pipe bomb was found while the Springfield Police Department and Vermont State Police were executing a state search warrant at Castro’s Valley Street home.
The government alleges the presence of BBs “further weaponized” the device.
If convicted, Castro faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and three years of supervised release.
This case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, known as the ATF, the Springfield Police Department and the Vermont State Police.
