MONTPELIER — Following public outcry and votes of no confidence from teacher and alumni associations, the chancellor of the Vermont State College System has withdrawn his proposal to close Northern Vermont University campuses and the Vermont Technical College campus at Randolph Center.
VSCS Chancellor Jeb Spaulding made the announcement Wednesday. His initial recommendation was made public on Friday and presented to the VSCS Board of Trustees on Monday. The proposal would have seen as many as 400 students from NVU absorbed by Castleton University.
“Our Board of Trustees heard loud and clear from thousands of students, employees, communities, and the State’s elected leadership and determined that my recommendations would be damaging on many levels and would not be acceptable,” stated Spaulding in a release. “I accept their judgement. Indications are positive that the State leaders will be assisting us to get through the immediate problem, although we are not sure of exactly how at this time. We will be taking additional time to work with elected, campus, and community leaders to redesign the Vermont State Colleges System to be sustainable. That means we do not plan to close campuses this fall.”
He did, however, reiterate that the VSCS as it exists currently isn’t sustainable, and that he’d begin work immediately on a new proposal, one involving input from the Legislature, administration and campus leaders.
“Decisiveness during particularly urgent times is a critical element of sound leadership and is especially difficult when that sense of urgency is not widely shared or understood,” stated Church Hindes, chairman of the VSCS trustees, in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.