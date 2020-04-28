MONTPELIER — Following intense and widespread backlash against a plan that would close three Vermont State College campuses, the chancellor of the Vermont State College System has offered to resign.
Jeb Spaulding offered to resign as chancellor to the VCS board of trustees at a meeting Wednesday. Nine minutes into the 7 p.m. meeting, the board went into executive session with Spaulding to discuss a personnel matter. As of 8:40 p.m., the board had not left the executive session.
Spaulding announced his intent to resign on Tuesday.
Last week, Spaulding, who’s been chancellor for the past five years, proposed a plan to the board calling for the closure of Northern Vermont University campuses in Lyndon and Johnson, as well as Vermont Technical College’s Randolph Center campus. Some of NVU’s programs and students would have been absorbed by Castleton University, while the Vermont Tech campus in Randolph Center would have been absorbed by the Williston campus.
Spaulding said these steps are necessary to save the entire system from financial collapse. While the VSCS has been struggling financially for years, its problems have been made more immediate, and worse, by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is with a heavy heart but firm resolve that I submit my resignation as Chancellor of this incredible organization that I have been so privileged to lead,” stated Spaulding in a prepared statement. “Ensuring that every student, including those who are marginalized, nontraditional and from underserved and rural communities has the opportunity to attain an affordable post-secondary degree, certificate or training must continue to be the focus. I realize that a fresh perspective and new leadership is necessary to move the VSCS forward in its mission. I will continue to do all I can to provide support in the transition and champion the System’s leaders as they work through the challenges ahead.”
Spaulding withdrew his plan not long after announcing it. It received stiff backlash from NVU faculty, staff, alumni and students, who sent the VSCS thousands of messages. Faculty assemblies and alumni associations for both NVU campuses swiftly took votes of no confidence in Spaulding, while the alumni associations also voted no confidence in the board of trustees.
“I think it’s a good thing,” said Linda Olson, president of the VSC Faculty Federation, on Tuesday. “I think the faculty and staff all voted no confidence in his performance and his role as chancellor, and we didn’t really want him to continue.”
When he announced that he was withdrawing his plan, Spaulding indicated that he’d formulate another one with input from stakeholders in the VSCS.
“These are unprecedented times and every Vermonter, and every organization, is feeling the impacts, especially those, like Vermont State Colleges, that were struggling before this once-in-a-century pandemic,” said Gov. Phil Scott, in an email on Tuesday. “I want to thank Jeb for his years of public service. I know there is tremendous frustration and disappointment, but I believe he has always done what he believes is best for the state. And this decision is further evidence of that commitment.
Scott, a Republican, said the VSCS has been facing financial challenges prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and those will need to be tackled, still.
“It will be a difficult road ahead, regardless of who leads the system,” Scott said. “Having said that, I believe this is a powerful opportunity to rethink and strengthen the entire public education system for the long term. And I’m grateful to legislative leaders for taking the lead in working with the colleges. I appreciate their willingness to take on this challenge.”
President Pro Tem of the Senate, Tim Ashe, D/P-Chittenden, was more critical of Spaulding and the board of trustees.
“The Chancellor and the Board of Trustees were out of line for nearly shuttering three campuses with two just days notice to the students, staff, faculty and host communities,” he said in an email Tuesday. “I’m glad they heeded the Speaker’s and my call to postpone their action. We can’t hit a reset on the real challenges the VSC system faces, but we can hit reset on the process for determining the future of the system. In the coming days we’ll be formalizing a process to bring in outside expertise to dive into the system’s books and to explore potential options for each campus’s future. And we’ll be determining how to fund a bridge year for these discussions to play out so we can make smart decisions about the future of public higher education in Vermont.”
His counterpart in the House was likewise not pleased with how the original plan was announced.
“It would have been tremendously helpful if he knew he was even considering these things, maybe he should have called us a week or two before this,” said House Speaker, Mitzi Johnson, D-South Hero, adding that she learned of Spaulding’s plan when he announced it to the public. “No heads up, nothing.”
Johnson said the House and Senate are in agreement that there needs to be an independent financial assessment done for the VSCS. They’re currently working with the Scott Administration on what the next steps will be.
“We want to know what the shortfall is for next year. The state colleges keep saying $25 million, but it feels like that came out of the blue, so we want to really understand those numbers,” said Johnson.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.