CASTLETON — A Manchester developer is proposing a 2.2 megawatt solar array at a site off East Hubbardton Road.
Stone Mill Solar LLC filed a 45-day notice with the Public Utility Commission (PUC) in May, but has yet to file a full application for a certificate of public good.
The PUC is a state entity that oversees public utilities like solar projects.
Stone Mill Solar LLC is a subsidiary of MHG Solar, based in Manchester.
Peter Giese, co-owner of MHG, said Wednesday that the company is still in the process of hearing questions and concerns from those affected by the project and will incorporate that information into the final permit application. He said he couldn’t comment further on the project.
According to the 45-day notice, the 2.2 megawatt facility will be enrolled in the state’s standard offer program. Stone Mill would lease the land from Breton Brook Properties, Inc. According to the filing, the project will sit on vacant land adjacent to an existing stone milling operation.
“Stone Mill Solar chose this site based upon its solar exposure, accessibility to existing roads and distribution lines, and its minimal impacts on natural resources and the character of the area,” states the 45-day notice, which adds that the current site plan might change somewhat before it’s submitted to the PUC based on information that’s collected.
The project won’t need new roads and construction will take place in accordance with Vermont rules on erosion and sediment control. Once complete, it won’t require staff to be on site every day, and will be secured by a fence.
According to the filing, the panels will move slightly throughout the day to catch more sunlight.
Stone Hill’s developer claims a number of benefits the project will bring to the area and state, namely tax revenue, but also economic activity through its construction.
“The 2016 Vermont Comprehensive Energy Plan set a goal for the State to receive 90% of its energy from renewable resources by the year 2050, and solar power is needed to meet that goal,” the filing states. “The solar energy produced by this Project will result in less electricity needed in the New England region from plants that likely use fossil fuel or nuclear energy. It will emit no air pollutants… in generating electricity, and thus will help in a small but measurable way to address the State’s climate change goals.”
The developers say the project won’t harm the environment, and won’t need the town to provide any additional services.
According to the minutes of the July 13 Castleton Planning Commission, the project was initially proposed as a 500-kilowatt facility but because it didn’t receive a preferred site designation from the town the size was increased.
The minutes indicate that Giese told the commission the project might request a waiver with regards to setbacks so it can better use the property. The developer wants the fence on a boundary line with panels 25 feet away as opposed to a 50-foot setback. Commission Chair Joe Bruno, according to the minutes, didn’t like the project’s location. Commissioners also had questions about how visible the project would be. Giese said it would be visible from some areas, but those impacts can be mitigated with screening.
Giese told the board that Stone Hill won’t be adding any concrete foundations. It would like to use sheep to control vegetation, but hasn’t identified a supplier.
According to minutes from the June 15 meeting of the Rutland Regional Planning Commission Regional Committee, the project’s setbacks were discussed. RRPC Executive Director Ed Bove said there’s no mention of setback waivers in the 45-day filing. The minutes say Bove will draft a letter to the PUC asking that the 45-day notice be updated to include that.
