PAWLET — An Environmental Court judge has ordered Daniel Banyai, the owner of the Slate Ridge firearms training facility, to permanently cease operations, demolish several buildings, and pay the town $46,603. He must also hire a licensed surveyor or engineer to create an accurate site plan for the property.
Superior Court Judge Thomas S. Durkin issued the decision on Friday. He stated that at issue were two claims made by the Town of Pawlet alleging that Banyai constructed buildings and shooting ranges on his property and changed the use of the property without first getting the required town permits.
Banyai’s relationship with the town and his neighbors has garnered national media attention, with the New York Times publishing a piece on the situation in late February. According to the Times, Banyai’s neighbors have felt threatened by posts people made to Slate Ridge’s Facebook page, to the point where one had sought a restraining order against Banyai.
The town was represented by attorney Merrill E. Bent, of the Manchester firm, Woolmington, Campbell, Bent & Stasny, P.C. Banyai represented himself. Bent did not return a call seeking comment. Banyai declined to comment and asked that the Herald no longer contact him.
According to the court, Banyai’s 30-acre property at 541 Briar Hill Road in West Pawlet was undeveloped when he bought it in 2013. He had a permit for a garage with an attached apartment, but nothing else. Reading the court’s finding of facts, it appears no construction took place on the property until 2017.
The court noted that the property is accessed by a 30-foot wide right-of-way across neighboring lands. Pawlet’s zoning laws, in place prior to Banyai’s purchase of the property, require a 50-foot wide right-of-way in order to be developed.
Banyai began operating Slate Ridge in 2017, which the court said was a new use for the property that would have required a permit. During this period, Banyai built a 500-square-foot facility along with outdoor shooting ranges, all without permits. On Dec. 5, 2017, Banyai applied for a zoning permit, but was denied on Jan. 2, 2018, with the zoning administrator citing the right-of-way issue for the denial. After the time limit for an appeal had passed, on April 1, 2018, Banyai sent a letter to the Development Review Board along with an application for a variance. Later that month, the Development Review Board found the property was a “preexisting nonconformity.” It didn’t discuss the merits of his variance or change of use applications. Neighbors then appealed that decision to the Environmental Court on May 23, 2018.
While the appeal was pending, Banyai applied for a zoning permit based on the DRB saying his 30-foot-wide right-of-way was a preexisting nonconformity. The zoning administrator granted the permit, which came with a handwritten site map, “which depicted his property as a large rectangle, within which is a smaller rectangle. We understand that Mr. Banyai intended this smaller interior rectangle to depict the ‘school’ he intended to build,” stated Durkin. “There is only one rectangle on this site map and no shooting ranges depicted on the site map.”
The court ruled that the zoning administrator didn’t have the jurisdiction to grant that application.
Durkin wrote that as of Dec. 16, 2020, the date of a merits hearing, Banyai has never applied for or been granted a valid permit for a change of use, or the structures at Slate Ridge.
According to the court, Banyai has claimed that he’s invested $1.6 million into the property and that the school was seeing 100 people per month, mostly drawn in via social media.
The court discussed some of the issues Banyai has had with neighbors and town officials.
John Davis, and Mandy Hulett, two of Slate Ridge’s neighbors, have each testified that frequent gunfire on the property has interfered with their ability to enjoy their own property, and poses a safety concern.
“Mr. Banyai has repeatedly responded to neighboring property owners and town officials in an unduly confrontational and combative manner,” wrote Durkin. “Mr. Banyai has made reference to Pawlet town officials as ‘incompetent’ ‘imbecile,’ and ‘stupid’ in various forms of email correspondence and Slate Ridge social media posts.
The court also found that Banyai and others at the facility had brought a vehicle onto the property with “Hulett Trucking” written on the side door. They “then proceeded to shoot bullets through that vehicle door.”
Hulett Trucking refers to a business owned by Rich Hulett, Mandy Hulett’s husband.
Many Hulett testified that Banyai, using the Slate Ridge’s social media presence, was requesting a vehicle for firearms training nearly identical to a vehicle the Huletts had given their teenage daughter.
At a merits hearing on Dec. 16, 2020, Banyai refused to testify under cross-examination and wouldn’t participate further in the hearing, citing “biases, nepotism, and corruption.” After Banyai continually refused to respond to questions while offering no justification for doing so, the court found him in contempt and allowed town exhibits against him to be admitted.
As part of the Friday order, Durkin ordered Banyai to immediately remove the buildings on his property that don’t have valid zoning permits. He has to file a written notice with the court once this is half done, then again when it’s complete.
“Failure of Mr. Banyai or his agents to complete this work and certification may result in further orders of this Court, including orders authorizing the Town and its agents, if it so chooses, to enter upon Mr. Banyai’s property to complete this itemization of improvements and deconstruction and removal work,” wrote Durkin.
He ruled that by not providing the town with any specifics about what he was building or doing, Banyai interferes with his neighbor’s right to enjoy their property and be free from potential harm.
“Mr. Banyai’s habit of threatening and attempting to intimidate those who contact him adds to these potential dangers and risks,” wrote Durkin. “Lastly, we are left to wonder whether there will be environmental damage from the firearm shells and bullets that shooters discharge on the property.”
All of this warrants the imposition of “significant fines,” wrote Durkin, adding that any delays in the proceedings were caused by Banyai. Durkin also noted that Banyai was aware of the permitting issues, and that the application granted to him that he filed while other matters were under appeal wasn’t valid.
The court found that the town’s expenditures on this matter are at least $17,619. Durkin found that Banyai was liable for a $100 per day fine for 466 days, leading to the $46,600 penalty.
The court declined to separately award the town the cost of its attorney fees. It also declined to make a decision on the towns’ request that Banyai be fined $200 per day should he not comply with this order, saying it would, “...defer any decision concerning future files until we receive an adequate showing of Mr. Banyai’s failure to abide by our judgment.”
Pawlet Select Board Chairman Michael Beecher referred requests for comment to Bent.
A GoFundMe page was created on Jan. 22 by a user named “Sarah Toscano,” of Wells, to assist Slate Ridge with legal fees. As of Monday, $2,094 of the $15,000 goal amount had been raised.
