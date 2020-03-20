The Vermont National Guard is putting seven service members on active duty in response to the coronavirus. Five are airmen while two are soldiers, according to an announcement made by the Guard on Friday.
Two soldiers are planners working to increase the state’s medical capacity while the airmen are working on warehouse logistics.
“Soldiers and airmen are ready to support the whole-of-government effort,” said Col. Justin Davis, joint operations officer, Vermont National Guard, in a statement. “We have additional Guardsmen ready to respond if the call should come.”
Gov. Phil Scott thanked the Guard for its service.
“During this challenge, it will take all of us, working together in new and creative ways, and as always I’m confident our service members will fulfill their missions with pride and professionalism,” Scott said.
Brig. Gen. Greg Knight, adjutant general of the Vermont National Guard, said “We are uniquely trained for this mission, and will respond in whatever way Gov. Scott sees fit. Our objective is to do whatever is needed to flatten the curve and lift the line.”
The Guard announcement said it’s working with Vermont Emergency Management, the Department of Health, and Scott’s office to handle the coronavirus situation.
— Staff report
