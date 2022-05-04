MONTPELIER — The Senate voted unanimously Wednesday to override Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of the public employee pension bill.
“When I make a commitment to get something done, you can count on it. And today, we delivered,” stated Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint, D-Windham. “Gov. Phil Scott vetoed a bill that not a single member of any party, including his own, in either the House or Senate voted against. Today, our tri-partisan coalition came together once again and said: We will not abandon our teachers, our state troopers, and the thousands of other state workers who deserve the protection of a public pension system.”
Scott vetoed S.286 on Monday, which had passed the House and Senate with unanimous support.
“As the governor said in his veto message, we fully anticipated the veto would be overridden,” stated Jason Maulucci, Scott’s press secretary, in an email Wednesday. “However, the public should know that the bill simply kicks this multi-billion dollar can down the road. In several years, when the State is forced to confront this again, the fixes will be tougher for both taxpayers and public employees because of the Legislature’s unwillingness to take necessary action this year.”
Scott issued a statement Monday explaining why he vetoed the bill.
“Since the day after this bill was introduced, before it was voted out of a single committee, in either chamber of the General Assembly, I have been clear it does not include enough structural change to solve the enormous unfunded liability problems the State faces,” he stated. “I offered balanced solutions, which were disregarded.”
He said this will become a problem farther down the road, likely after current leaders have left office.
“But the Legislature’s unwillingness to question the deal reached between a handful of union and legislative representatives will come back to haunt our state in the not-too-distant future,” he stated. “And when it does, we won’t have the unprecedented level of federal funds and state surplus dollars at our disposal, and the fix will be tougher on both taxpayers and public employees.”
In her statement Wednesday, Balint said teachers were promised, and deserve, a secure retirement.
“As a former public-school teacher, I take that promise seriously. As a legislator, I know we have a responsibility to these workers and their families,” she stated. “We also have a responsibility to the taxpayers of Vermont. This plan not only gives our public employees overdue security, but it will save us all a lot of money in the future.”
She said the Legislature worked in good faith for more than a year to craft this bill.
“There is absolutely no reason for Gov. Scott to have vetoed this bill, and I know Vermonters share in my frustration and disappointment,” she stated. “Our solution will protect the public pension system, and it will prove to be a smart investment in Vermont’s future.”
The bill will now go to the House, which will vote on whether to override the veto.
