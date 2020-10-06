Gov. Phil Scott announced late Monday that he has vetoed a bill that would change Act 250, the state’s landmark land-use law.
“With this bill, the Legislature has created more regulatory uncertainty, not less. Our outdoor recreation economy, and the groups that help to maintain and preserve these networks, need a regulatory framework that is responsible, respectful and stable,” Scott stated in a letter to the Legislature. “Nothing in this bill modernizes or improves the Act 250 process — something that is widely agreed to be necessary after fifty years of existence.”
Scott stated that in 2017, his administration, the Legislature, and environmental groups worked to propose changes to the 50-year-old law that included permitting exemptions for developed downtowns, updated rules for forest product processing facilities, and created better safeguards against flooding, among other things.
“But during the recent legislative process, these and many other proposals were removed,” he stated.
According to Scott, the bill creates new regulations around forest fragmentation, which is an issue for trails groups such as the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers (VAST) and their dealings with private landowners.
Cindy Locke, executive director of VAST, said Tuesday that her organization was fine with the language on trails, but it was the forest fragmentation bit that it found problematic. The group has about 9,000 private landowners that it works with. Locke said, and what went to the Governor’s desk would increase regulations on what they could do with their property.
Scott announced that he has signed an executive order addressing trail regulations as well. Order 04-20, according to Scott, provides “regulatory clarity,” directs the commissioner of the Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation to make recommendations for a regulatory program for trails, and directs executive branch litigants and tribunals to “take all reasonable steps to defer a final decision in any proceeding addressing Act 250 jurisdiction until the steps identified in this Executive Order take effect.”
The Vermont Natural Resources Council, which worked with the administration on drafting the bill, was not pleased with Scott’s decision, nor does it agree with his reasoning.
“The Governor’s veto message that the bill adds new regulation to our recreational trail networks is wrong,” the VNRC stated in a release on Tuesday. “The bill would have offered immediate regulatory relief for trails with policies that go much further than the Governor’s executive action. Furthermore, the Governor’s Executive Order by fiat actually tells his own agencies to not enforce Vermont’s environmental laws. This kind of precedent is very concerning.”
Jamey Fidel, forest and wildlife program director at VNRC, said the forest fragmentation pieces that were left in the bill weren’t new and had been discussed and supported in the Legislature even before the proposed overhaul of Act 250 took place.
“We understand there were hopes for a larger, more comprehensive package and we certainly supported those efforts,” he said. “The reality was when the bill got to the Senate, with limited time and availability and with some questions about all the policies it was trimmed down, but we believe what was left in the bill still represented important progress on policies related to trails, policies related to maintaining our land base for working forests and a lot of forest functions in the state.”
This Legislative session was unique in that it took place during a global pandemic, one that had lawmakers figuring out how to meet remotely while dealing with a health and financial emergency on a level not seen since 1918.
“While remote work and the necessary focus on COVID recovery truncated that effort, H.926 emerged as a balanced bill that addressed two critical, much sought after provisions,” stated Speaker of the House Mitzi Johnson, D-South Hero, on Monday. “It provided clarity and predictability for recreation trail owners to support our growing outdoor recreation sector. In addition, it took steps to protect natural habitats by slowing forest fragmentation, steps that we know would have protected water quality and our forestry sector while mitigating climate change.”
Scott’s veto was a “raw deal,” she stated, one that scraps years of work and compromise.
Katherine Levasseur, chief of staff for the Office of the Speaker, said in an email Tuesday that the Legislature has adjourned for the session. No veto session has been scheduled.
