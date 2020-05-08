Farmers can now apply for economic relief through the Small Business Administration.
They weren’t able to prior to this week, according to a statement from SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza, who announced that agricultural businesses can apply to the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, and the EIDL Advance program.
According to the SBA, the rule change was included in the Paycheck Protection Program and Healthcare Enhancement Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump the week before. It’s one of a series of economic stimulus bills aimed at helping the economy through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For more than 30 years, SBA has been prohibited by law from providing disaster assistance to agricultural businesses; however, as a result of the unprecedented legislation enacted by President Trump, American farmers, ranchers and other agricultural businesses will now have access to emergency working capital,” stated Carranza. “These low-interest, long-term loans will help keep agricultural businesses viable while bringing stability to the nation’s vitally important food supply chains.”
Daniel Monahan, public information officer at the SBA Vermont District Office, said in an email Friday he didn’t yet have information about how many Vermont farmers have applied.
Monahan said the terms and conditions of the EIDLs are the same for agriculture operations as they are for any other business, the only change is that now agriculture is eligible.
According to the SBA, an agricultural business is a business engaged in the “legal production of food and fiber, ranching, and raising of livestock, aquaculture, and all other farming and agricultural related industries.” They must also have 500 or fewer employees.
Specific information on how to apply for the EIDL can be found at sba.gov/Disaster
Vermont’s congressional delegation welcomed the change.
Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., issued a joint statement on Friday.
“After our continued efforts to secure federal support for farms, the SBA has finally opened the Economic Injury Disaster Loan ... to agricultural enterprises,” they stated. “Farm businesses are essential to Vermont’s rural economy and way of life, but despite clear legislative intent from Congress, they were excluded from the EIDL program. Agriculture is uniquely impacted by this pandemic, as disruptions to supply chains, consumer markets, and the workforce have drastically reduced income for many farms.”
They reminded businesses to do their due diligence when using the EIDL program, or the Payroll Protection Program.
According to the delegation, EIDL loans can be used for a variety of expenses and can involve a $10,000 advance that will be forgiven if certain conditions are met.
They stated that applications are processed on a first-come-first-served basis, so those interested should apply soon.
The delegation also urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture to speed up the distribution of $23.5 billion in agricultural assistance funds made available on March 27 through the CARES Act, a previous COVID-19 related stimulus bill.
“We continue to urge USDA to deploy these programs immediately, including billions of dollars in direct payments to farmers and billions more to be spent purchasing dairy and other products to help stabilize markets,” stated the delegation. “As Congress considers additional legislative responses to the coronavirus pandemic, we will continue fighting to ensure Vermont’s farms and other small businesses receive the support they need.”
