Vermont’s Congressional delegation has endorsed Joe Biden for president of the United States.
The Vermont Democratic Party announced Tuesday that Senator Patrick Leahy, House Rep. Peter Welch, both Democrats, and Senator Bernie Sanders, an Independent who ran as a Democrat against Biden for the party’s nomination, have endorsed the former vice president in his bid to unseat President Donald Trump.
“We must come together in order to defeat Donald Trump — the most dangerous president in modern American history,” Sanders stated in the release. “Vermont’s working families need Trump to be a one-term president and they need Joe Biden in the White House. I look forward to working with the vice president to help him win this campaign and move this country forward toward economic, racial, social and environmental justice.”
Leahy stated that he worked with Biden for 40 years and that his leadership is needed.
“He has the competence to reverse the disastrous decisions of the Trump Administration. Joe respects the Constitution, he respects his fellow Americans and over the course of his life has shown the strength of character and conviction sorely needed by our country,” Leahy stated.
Welch stated that democracy itself is at stake in the upcoming election.
“Donald Trump has used his presidency to attack democracy, not defend it,” Welch stated. “Joe Biden has spent his entire public life promoting and defending our democracy. It’s his commitment and his faith that a strong and confident nation believes in itself and each other, and by working together we can meet the challenges of our time.”
