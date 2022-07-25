CLARENDON — A Rutland Town man died after a crash on Cold River Road on Friday, according to the Vermont State Police.
Robert Harrington, 62, was driving a Lincoln Town Car northbound on Cold River Road near Windy Lane in Clarendon when he attempted to pass another vehicle on a curved part of the road.
Police said there was a vehicle approaching in the southbound lane and Harrington swerved to avoid striking the vehicle, causing him to lose control, exit the roadway and strike a tree.
Harrington, who had not been wearing a seat belt, was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center where he ultimately died from injuries sustained during the crash, according to a press release.
The crash was reported around 7:40 p.m. on Friday.
