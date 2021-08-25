Enacting a policy similar to the one announced by UVM earlier this month, Rutland Regional Medical Center will require all its employees be vaccinated by Oct, 1 and is tightening its conditions for visitors after the number of COVID patients hospitalized in Vermont and Rutland County increased, according to leader Claudio Fort.
Fort, the president and CEO of Rutland Regional, said the increase in rates of new cases was concerning. The Vermont Department of Health’s online COVID dashboard on Tuesday showed 17 new cases on Monday and 120 new cases collectively over the last two weeks.
The numbers posted each day on the dashboard reflect the cases identified the day before so Tuesday’s numbers show the new cases identified on Monday.
“Even more concerning, we’re showing hospitalizations across the state increase steadily over the past several weeks. So in order to protect our patients and our staff, we’re back to increasing some of the precautions here at the hospital to prevent transmission and keep everybody safe,” Fort said.
One change being made because of the increase in COVID cases is the requirement that employees agree to get vaccinated or get weekly COVID tests.
By email, Gerianne Smart, manager of marketing and public relations for Rutland Regional Medical Center, said the requirement will be enforced.
“We will continue to work with employees on an individual basis to address their concerns, but as of Oct. 1, if employees do not comply with the policy, they will no longer be able to work here. This is no different than any other employee policy we have in place,” Smart said.
In a statement dated Aug. 6, Dr. John Brumsted, president and CEO of the University of Vermont Health Network, which included Central Vermont Medical Center, explained the organization’s stance on employee vaccination.
Brumsted said the there had been a “consistent message” during the pandemic about the importance of getting vaccinated.
“Therefore, the UVM Health Network is actively engaged towards requiring our entire workforce of nearly 15,000 employees — including our employed physicians and also for travelers working in our facilities — to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as a condition of employment. Those who decline vaccination will be subject to weekly COVID-19 testing when this requirement goes into effect on Oct. 1,” the statement said.
The state of Vermont is also pursuing a vaccine requirement for employees working at certain institutions like the Vermont Veterans Home, correctional facilities and the state psychiatric hospital. The state policy is being finalized but is likely to include a requirement for wearing masks and an option for testing for those who want to opt out of the vaccine.
Fort said the requirement would include all employees and some contractors who are regularly at the hospital’s campus like the representatives for medical devices or construction workers.
The hospital’s employees get a weekly update from management and Fort said this week’s update, which was sent on Monday, announced the vaccination requirement.
Fort said the staff were also told that the hospital was setting stricter standards for personal protective equipment, or PPE, which had been relaxed when Vermont’s COVID numbers were low as a result of strong vaccination numbers. PPE will again be required when employees are expected to be within six feet of each other.
Some units, like the emergency department, will be required to wear N-95 respirator masks and eye shields, Fort added, as personal protection and to prevent increased viral transmission that’s being seen in Vermont and the rest of the country.
According to Fort, 88% of the roughly 1,700 employees of the health care system are fully vaccinated and the remaining staff who are expected to get the shots can get them from any available site, like local pharmacies, but the vaccinations are also available at the hospital campus and will be made available to those staff who need them.
“We can get them vaccinated immediately,” he said.
Betsy Hassan, chief nursing officer at RRMC, said there have also been changes to the visitation policy at the hospital which took effect on Tuesday.
Patients who are staying at the hospital for treatment can have two consistent visitors and those who are not required to stay may have one visitor. The difference is that someone getting inpatient treatment could have two visitors a day which could mean that over a five-day period, that patient might have up to 10 visitors.
Visitors to health care centers are already required to wear masks and that would include those visiting a hospital patient.
Describing the increase in COVID and its transmission, Fort said that as of about three weeks ago, in Vermont’s 14 hospitals there were about one or two COVID patients requiring hospitalization. As of Monday, there were 33 and the seven-day average was about 25.
“That is alarming and we’ve seen our COVID population … We were going for quite a few weeks with no COVID-positive patients at the hospital for maybe a month, at this point, but in the past three to five weeks, we’ve been averaging three to five patients hospitalized with COVID per day,” he said.
Fort said the hospital has increased its capacity to accommodate COVID patients since the beginning of the pandemic but while he said there is space for those patients, the hospital is also dealing with increased use for other services. Fort said he believed that may be because patients delayed care in some cases during the worst of the pandemic but now “people feel comfortable coming back to the hospital.”
A second challenge is finding and retaining staff, especially nurses, Fort added.
“We’re managing right now and we’re managing with the current COVID census. We are concerned about the stress this puts on the hospital,” he said.
Hassan said she didn’t have the laboratory results in front of her on Tuesday, but said it was “reasonable to assume” the surge was due to the delta variant which is more transmissible than the original form of COVID-19.
Hassan and Fort agreed the best precaution Vermonters could take to reduce the problem is for residents to get vaccinated.
Hassan said staff at the hospital were hoping that some Vermonters who haven’t been vaccinated yet might want to get the shot now that the FDA has fully approved the Pfizer vaccine. That vaccine is required to be stored at a sub-thermal temperature which the Rutland hospital can accommodate in a way that most pharmacies are unlikely to be able to meet.
Fort said he would encourage the public to go back to wearing masks and practice social distancing while in public again.
“Be smart about that. Try to reduce the level of transmission. Try to make sure health care capacity is available for people. We need the community’s help to make sure that our health care capacity is here for everybody. We don’t want to be overrun like we’re seeing in other states. With Vermont and Rutland County’s high vaccinations rates, we’re hoping we don’t get to that,” he said.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.