Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with numerous thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.