Rutland City police who were present during an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday morning were identified Thursday afternoon in a prepared statement released by Vermont State Police.
Officer Tyler Billings, who has been with the Rutland City Police Department (RCPD) for three years, is believed to be the only officer who fired his service weapon.
Officer Nate Harvey, who has six years with RCPD, was hit by an SUV during the incident. Harvey was treated and released with minor injuries.
The other officers present were Cpl. Elias Anderson, who has seven years with RCPD; Officer Elizha Heter, five years, and Sgt. Adam Lucia, eight years.
State Police said the Rutland officers were speaking to two men, Michael Goodnough, 45, and Robert Vandriel, 32, both of Rutland, on Terrill Street on Wednesday around 12:15 a.m. as part of a narcotics investigation.
Goodnough drove off in a 2000 Infinity QX4 SUV, allegedly striking Harvey. State Police said Billings fired at the SUV.
After a short pursuit, Goodnough crashed the SUV into a tree outside a private home.
Goodnough had been shot and Vandriel suffered injuries from the crash but police said both are expected to recover.
State Police investigators continued Thursday to learn more about the full timeline and sequence of events in the incident, according to the statement. That investigation included interviews with the officers involved.
