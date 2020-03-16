PITTSFORD — The Rutland County Humane Society is putting in place new procedures in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Beth Saradarian, executive director of the Rutland County Humane Society, announced on the group’s Facebook page Monday that starting immediately the Adoption Center is closed for visiting with animals, and appointments need to be made to adopt, visit or surrender an animal. Strays are welcome, but people dropping them off are asked to call first. It also asked people refrain from dropping off donated items at the shelter.
The society stressed information from the Centers for Disease Control saying domestic animals are not at risk for contracting COVID-19 and there’s no evidence that they can spread it.
Those with questions should call the humane society at 802-483-6700 or by email rchs@rchsvt.org.
