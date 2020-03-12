WATERBURY — The state is warning people against a telephone scam targeting people using food stamp and health care benefits.
According to the Agency of Human Services, there have been several reports from Vermonters about people receiving robocalls in which the speaker says their food stamp or health care benefits are closing and they need to press “one” to speak to a representative.
According to AHS, these calls are not from AHS nor any of its departments. AHS does not use robocalls to contact clients about benefits, nor does it use calls to tell people their benefits are closing.
If someone receives such a call, they should end the call immediately.
