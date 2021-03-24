MONTPELIER — Those in the restaurant world are excited about a tax incentive passed by Congress in December that’s intended to get people dining out again.
Prior to the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, a business owner conducting a breakfast, lunch or dinner meeting with a client or prospective customer could claim half the bill on their taxes. The new law will allow them to claim 100% of the bill for the next 2 years, according to Amy Spear, vice president of tourism at the Vermont Chamber of Commerce.
Spear said the Chamber, along with its national affiliates in the American Hotel and Lodging Association, and the National Restaurant Association, will spread the word about the deduction more as pandemic restrictions loosen.
She said the law is an amendment to the Tax Reform Act of 1986. That the amendment expires in 2023, “acknowledges the long road of recovery that we’re looking towards, even with the optimism of things reopening this summer.”
The hope is that the increased deduction will spur more people to patronize restaurants, bars and similar establishments, she said.
How much of a typical restaurant’s income is from business meetings isn’t clear. Spear said about 60% of restaurant customers in Vermont are from in-state, though that varies depending on where it is.
Brian Zecchinelli, co-owner of the Wayside Restaurant, Bakery and Creamery, said he doubts business meetings alone make up more than 5% of his usual traffic, but thinks this is a step in the right direction all the same.
“It’s a small percentage of our business, but every little bit is going to help,” he said. “And I think what we’ve concluded is that … all these businesses in Vermont, let’s just focus on our state, have a great opportunity to reunite with their staff and customers, and prospective customers.”
The Wayside has been in his family for more than 50 years, Zecchinelli said, but it dates back to the pandemic of 1918. He said it closed for four months during the current pandemic, then started offering takeout, and has opened slowly as pandemic restrictions are relaxed. He expects to offer takeout through this coming winter, and may continue after that depending on how things go.
The Zecchinellis plan to let customers and local businesses know about the tax incentive through their menus, social media and email newsletter.
The entire restaurant industry was hit hard by the pandemic, said Betsy Bishop, president of the Vermont Chamber, in a prepared statement on Wednesday.
“As of Dec. 1, 2020, more than 110,000 eating and drinking establishments were closed for business either temporarily or for good across the country,” she stated. “We applaud the recent business-meals deduction, included as part of the COVID relief, that supports Vermont restaurants when they need it most.”
