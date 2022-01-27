Vermont’s grades from the American Lung Association’s annual report on the state of tobacco control haven’t changed from last year, mainly because not much happened in terms of anti-tobacco legislation.
Trevor Summerfield, director of advocacy in Vermont for the American Lung Association, said Tuesday that many states, Vermont included, saw much of their time and attention taken up by matters directly tied to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“I don’t want to say it was put on the back burner, because I think there were definite concerns, and there still are, that through the pandemic certain people might have picked the habit back up again and certainly might have had a tougher time quitting,” said Summerfield.
The lung association annually released a state of tobacco control report along with a state by state “report card” using the A-F letter grading system. Vermont got an A in two categories, “smoke-free air” and access to cessation services. It got a B on tobacco taxes, and F grades in tobacco prevention and control program funding, and flavored tobacco products.
According to the report card, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends Vermont spend $8.4 million on tobacco prevention and control, but the state only spends 42.9% of that. Vermont also sees $103,400,000 in tobacco related revenue.
The F in the flavored tobacco products category is because Vermont currently has no regulations on flavored tobacco products, according to the lung association, which isn’t to say lawmakers haven’t been working on making them.
In January 2021 Chittenden County Senator Virginia Lyons, a Democrat, introduced S.24 “An act relating to banning flavored tobacco products and e-liquids,” which would prohibit the sale of flavored tobacco products including vapes.
“We passed that bill out of our committee 4-1 and it included all flavored vapes and all flavored tobacco,” said Lyons on Thursday. “It was sent to the economic development committee last year, the first year of the biennium, and then it’s projected to go to finance to look at the tax piece and the money piece.”
She’s hopeful the bill will make it through the committees, as this is the second year of the biennium, meaning it will have to be reintroduced next session if it doesn’t pass this year.
“It’s a discussion that goes on with leadership, chairs, and the pro tem, to ensure that all the timing is right, and I know that there’s some pushback on menthol tobacco, so we’ll see how that conversation goes in economic development,” Lyons said.
Lyons is also the lead sponsor of S.41, “An act relating to eliminating prohibitions and penalties on the purchase, use, and possession of tobacco products,” which she said would prevent minors from being fined for tobacco possession. That bill was taken up by the Senate Committee on Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs in January 2021, but according to the Legislature’s website, it hasn’t seen movement since.
The lung association has been urging the state Legislature to increase funding for comprehensive tobacco-use prevention and cessation, banning the sale of all flavored tobacco products, and increasing the tobacco tax by at least $1 per pack,
According to Summerfield, about 13% of Vermonters use tobacco, and the rate of high school tobacco use is 28.2%. While the latter has been trending downward, he said, it could be better.
“What we’ve told people throughout the country and in Vermont is that there were states that did increase funding for their tobacco control program, in particular around quitline services and cessation services for people looking to quit,” Summerfield said.
Data from the lung association shows that vape sales in Vermont were higher in the first six months of the 2021 fiscal year than they were in 11 months of the 2020 fiscal year. It claims that 86% of Vermont’s youth and young adults who vape said their first time vaping was with a flavored product. The use of menthol by people who already smoke cigarettes went from 42% in 2017 to 64% in 2017. The association claims Vermont could save itself $35.2 million in healthcare costs if it spent what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends.
How the pandemic has affected tobacco use isn’t completely known yet, said Summerfield. The data used by the association for its reports takes time to collect and is typically a year or two behind.
