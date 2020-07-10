MONTPELIER — It's not April but this is the same reminder: Taxes are due in a few days.
Wednesday is the filing deadline for Vermonters’ taxes on personal, corporate and fiduciary income. The normal deadline is April 15, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic the state extended it.
Vermonters also have until Wednesday to file their homestead declaration and property tax credit claims, even if they’re not seeking the credit.
According to the Department of Taxes, thousands have yet to file these and will be subject to late fees from their municipality if they don’t.
Renter rebate claims are still being accepted.
The department is encouraging people to file their taxes electronically. myVTax.vermont.gov is one available resource for that.
Those who can’t meet the Wednesday deadline can file for an extension to Oct. 15, but will still owe what was due.
Those having problems filing homestead declarations and property tax credit claims can call 828-2865 for assistance. Visit tax.vermont.gov for more information.
“We know this continues to be a very challenging time for Vermont families and businesses, which is why the administration and Legislature have worked together to provide some economic relief throughout the pandemic,” Tax Commissioner Craig Bolio stated in a release. “We were pleased to provide the extension from April to July, but it is important to file these documents by July 15 to ensure your property tax bill is correct and to avoid late fees.”
