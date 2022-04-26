People can now buy a popular crypto currency at the same place they turn in their loose change. Coinme, a crypto currency cash exchange company, has announced that it has partnered with Coinstar to enable 23 Coinstar kiosks across Vermont to sell Bitcoin, a type of crypto currency.
“‘Freedom and Unity’ is the official motto of Vermont and a perfect embodiment of why bitcoin was established,” stated Neil Bergquist, co-founder and chief executive officer of Coinme, in a release. “Cash access to cryptocurrencies offers an opportunity for financial freedom to those that would not otherwise have it. Trusted and easy-to-use on-ramps like the ones Coinme provides are critical for the widespread adoption of digital currencies.”
State financial regulators are urging people to be careful when it comes to buying Bitcoins or any other form of crypto currency.
“You have to understand the volatility, you have to understand the security risk, the fraud risk, but then you also have to understand the environmental impact,” said Michael Pieciak, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation, on Friday. “If it wasn’t for the environmental impact and you just wanted to speculate, fine, but think about the environmental impact as well that you’re having for really nothing. It’s not like you’re creating a product or transporting a good or a person, it’s really just a speculative investment.”
According to Pieciak, an analysis done by the state showed that the energy consumed by a single Bitcoin transaction is the same as what the average American household uses in two months.
He noted that this analysis was for Bitcoin only. Other forms of crypto currency use different amounts of energy.
According to Coinme, Bitcoins can be bought at the Coinstars in many of the Shaw’s, Hannaford’s, and Tops grocery stores found around Vermont.
The interest in crypto currency is growing, according to Pieciak. In 2019, there were 44,000 crypto currency transactions in Vermont valued at $15 million. In 2020, there were 240,000 transactions valued at $83 million and in 2021, there were 1.6 million transactions valued at over $800 million.
So it’s a significant growth in Vermont in terms of the number of transactions and dollars,” he said.
The Department of Financial Regulation has issued a number of consumer alerts and bulletins about crypto currency, said Pieciak. People should take the same precautions when buying crypto currency as they would any other investment; never spend more than you’re willing to lose, beware people urging you to make a quick decision, and make sure you’re on sound financial footing before buying anything. Crypto currency buyers should also be aware that there isn’t much to be done if they get scammed.
There’s no (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) for crypto and crypto exchanges,” he said. “If they go under, if they go out, if they get hijacked and their money gets stolen, there’s no recourse. So the lack of those consumer protections is important for people to be aware of.”
In Vermont, the kiosks selling crypto currency are registered just like automated teller machines, said Pieciak. There’s also a bill currently in the Legislature that’s expected to pass that makes this clear.
Coinme is properly registered with the state, said Pieciak. Vermont will be the second to last state that allows Coinme to sell Bitcoins through Coinstar kiosks, said Bergquist on Tuesday. The company is still looking to become licensed in New York.
“We got started back in 2014,” he said. “We launched the first 10 Bitcoin ATMs in the world, the first licensed ones in the United States. And demand has grown steadily since then. Vermont became specifically a priority for us just in the last couple of years as we’ve grown as a business to be able to support more territories and more people.”
The kiosks appeal to people who wish to use cash to buy Bitcoins, he said. The company has worked to make it as simple a process as possible.
He claims the energy costs are low, since people using the kiosk to buy Bitcoins aren’t actually mining them.
“So when you buy Bitcoin you’re buying it from Coinme’s inventory,” he said. “We also have developed some efficiencies by increasing the number of transactions that can be conducted on the Bitcoin blockchain, which significantly reduces the energy consumption that our customers would be having through any involvement with sending Bitcoins out of the Coinme wallet. So we’ve been able to develop some of our own technologies to be able to reduce the power consumption.”
He said there’s been a steadily growing interest in Bitcoins around Vermont and the company will look to expand its offerings.
