BURLINGTON — A Connecticut man is facing a federal kidnapping charge after he reportedly abducted a teenager in his home state and was arrested at Highgate Springs when he and the victim were denied entry into Canada, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations said Friday.
Christopher Jesus Constanzo, 19, reportedly sexually assaulted the teenage girl twice during the knifepoint incident and he might have been fleeing to Canada to avoid an unrelated sexual assault investigation from July in Connecticut, according to records filed in U.S. District Court in Burlington, records show.
Constanzo might have been alarmed when a search warrant was obtained Nov. 22 for his cellphone by a Connecticut detective concerning the July case.
“The circumstances suggest the defendant may have been fleeing the jurisdiction — and even the country — to avoid potential consequences,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Lasher said in court papers.
Lasher noted in both cases the victims were warned at knifepoint that family members would be injured if the girls spoke about the incidents.
Constanzo appeared briefly in federal court on Friday afternoon to face the felony charge that he held the teenage girl against her will and took her across state lines.
Lasher asked for a continuance up to three days to allow Homeland Security and others investigating the case to learn more about the kidnapping case and the defendant’s criminal history, including juvenile offenses. He said the defendant was a danger to the community and a risk to flee.
Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle agreed to continue the initial appearance hearing until Tuesday afternoon. He noted Constanzo had been born in the Dominican Republic and had lived a number of years in Puerto Rico.
Constanzo said he was looking to get the hearing “wrapped up and done as quickly as possible.” He said he has a part-time job (16 hours a week), and he had about $20,000 in outstanding student loans to Lincoln Tech in East Windsor, Connecticut, and owed rent to his mother and for his phone bill.
HSI Special Agent Chris Hertzog said in a court affidavit the victim was stuffed in the trunk of a stolen car and tied with a shoelace for much of the trip. When Constanzo got into Vermont and was approaching the international border along Interstate 89, he allowed the teen to get into the front seat, Hertzog wrote. Constanzo kept her tied with the shoelace, the HSI investigator reported.
Vermont State Police believe that Constanzo stopped at the Maplefields Convenience Store at routes 2 and 7 in Colchester near Exit 16 of Interstate 89 to allow her to be moved from the trunk to the back seat and secured with the shoelace. He was captured on a store security video at the counter about 3:40 a.m., State Police spokesman Adam Silverman said.
Police believe the swap might have been witnessed by at least one person. That person had yet to come forward as of Friday afternoon, but police are hoping the witness will reach out to police immediately, Silverman said.
He said investigators are interested in speaking to anybody that was at the Maplefields or the nearby Champlain Farms Store between 3 and 7 a.m. on Thursday.
Constanzo and the girl eventually continued north on I-89 to the international border, about 40 miles away. As they got closer, the girl said she was advised to “act normal” and “go along with the story.” Constanzo claimed to Canadian immigration that she was his sister, and they were going to visit friends for four days.
When the two teens were unable to prove they had any recent COVID tests, Canadian immigration officials turned them back to U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at about 7:30 a.m. Once the two teens got separated, the girl told federal investigators she was being held against her will and had been sexually assaulted, Hertzog wrote.
The girl was taken to Northwest Medical Center in St. Albans for a medical evaluation, and Constanzo was jailed at the Northwestern State Correctional Facility in St. Albans pending his court hearing.
The girl had been reported missing by her parents and she was last seen about 6 p.m. Wednesday, Hertzog said.
The girl said she met Constanzo voluntarily through a friend and that he took her to Stillwater, Connecticut, where she said she was sexually assaulted before she was held against her will, court records note. Constanzo took the girl’s cellphone so she could not seek help, and he used it to text messages pretending to be her, Lasher said.
Hertzog reported a search of the car located a shoe in the front seat with a missing shoelace; a single shoelace in the back seat of the Camry; and hair in the trunk that appears to be consistent with the victim’s hair. A knife was found in Constanzo’s possession during a pat down.
Anybody with information on the case is asked to call Homeland Security of Vermont State Police Detective Sgt. Angela Baker at (802) 524-5993.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.