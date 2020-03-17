With many of its blood-drive locations closed because of the coronavirus outbreak, the American Red Cross is urging people to donate now before more close.
“I would have to say that right now, this is unprecedented,” said Mary Brant, communications manager at the American Red Cross for Northern New England, in a Tuesday interview. “Right now we’ve canceled, in just about the space of one week, 2,700 Red Cross blood drives, and that is leaving us with a shortage of 86,000 fewer blood donations. I’ve never even seen numbers close to this. What is a little bit unsettling about this is, as this coronavirus pandemic continues to grow, we anticipate seeing more blood drive cancellations.”
Those are national figures, she said. About 80% of Red Cross blood donations come from the kind of drives being shut down. In New England, Brant said there have been 53 blood drives cancelled, leading to 1,633 fewer donations.
While the Red Cross itself may not be cancelling drives, the places where it holds them are closing as per recommendations from public health officials.
“Right now, I think one of the biggest challenges that we’re facing is that people are being told to avoid mass gatherings, and we understand at the Red Cross that people do have concerns about all aspects of public health, but we want to stress ... is that donating blood is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give.”
She said most blood drives don’t qualify as mass gatherings, and the Red Cross already takes strong measures to protect against the spread of disease.
More measures are being taken, however, to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
“In addition to those regular procedures, we are now checking the temperatures of both staff and donors before they enter a drive to make sure they are healthy,” said Brant. “As we see in a lot of places now we are providing hand sanitizer for use during the drive and throughout the donation process, we are making that available.”
Beds are also being spaced, when possible, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on social distancing, said Brant.
While the Red Cross always looks for more donors, Brant said what’s needed now are blood-drive sponsors.
“If there is someone there associated in your community with a church, a school, a location that they think might be willing to sponsor a blood drive, I would strongly encourage them to go to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS, and let us know,” she said. “There are a lot of guidelines around what locations can serve as blood-drive sites, but if you are willing to help and think you might have a venue, we really need your help.”
There have been fewer cancelled blood drives in New England compared to the rest of the country, said Brant, but that may well change.
“While we have had fewer cancellations in our region, they are going up daily, and before they go up any further I would strongly encourage donors, if you are well, if you are eligible to donate, now is the time. Find a blood drive, go to the nearest blood-donation center, please make your donation now.” she said. “We’re at the beginning of this. I anticipate these numbers getting larger.”
Tyler Jokinen, of Clarendon, donates blood regularly, he said on Tuesday.
“The last time I went was on Tuesday the third at Mill River, and at that point in time it was just starting, so I went then to kind of get it done and donate for the upcoming crisis ahead of time. So I’m not eligible again until the middle of April,” he said.
Jokinen works at BROC-Community Action in Rutland as its business counselor, but before that he was a respiratory therapist for 10 years at a hospital. “I’ve been involved in giving a lot of blood to a lot of trauma and sick patients over the years, so to me it’s just part of the whole process, donating and giving blood,” he said.
He said finding a drive now might be a challenge.
“The majority of the time you donate, there’s 30 to 40 people in the room, in between donors, screeners and people from the Red Cross taking the blood, so there’s a lot of people there, and you’re pretty close proximity,” he said. “I don’t think there’s a greater infection risk going there versus going to a supermarket, but personally I’m avoiding all public places other than work.”
He said he’ll be looking for donation opportunities and soon as he’s eligible once more.
“If the need is there, I definitely would still go. It definitely would be worth the risk to do it, it’s no more dangerous than going out in public anyway,” he said.
