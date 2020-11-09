With major media outlets calling the 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden on Saturday, Democrats across Vermont remained pleased with the result, while acknowledging a tough road lay ahead of them. Vermont Republicans, meanwhile, maintain the counting isn’t finished.
“I am obviously very happy about the election of a Democratic president who will replace Trump, but I’m especially happy about a woman as vice president as a validation of me and my rights,” said Heather Juliussen-Stevenson, chair of the Rutland County Democrats, referring to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. “I’m especially excited about the mandate we’ve been given by over 5 million votes in the popular vote, and the Electoral College which was delivered to us by Black people, indigenous people, and people of color. We have to fight for them because they’ve given this to us and we need to stand up for them.”
Deb Billado, chairwoman of the Vermont Republican Party, claimed in an email that this was a closely divided election.
According to the Associated Press, as of Monday Biden had 290 electoral votes to President Donald Trump’s 214. Biden also had 75,699,639 votes to Trump’s 71,114,533, a difference of 4,585,106.
“We are waiting to watch the process play itself out,” Billado stated. “After election results are finished being counted they will be certified, and if there are any challenges to those results or recounts requested, we have a process to deal with those as well to make sure that the election results we have are as reliable as possible.”
Rutland County Republicans had a similar outlook.
“Leading up to the election over the past several months, many have recognized the intensity of the battle and are not surprised that the ballots and procedures across the many states could warrant recounts and attention to preserving the integrity of our election processes,” stated Terry Burke, chair of the Rutland County Republicans, in an email Monday. “In the 2000 election, the formal winner wasn’t known until December.”
Burke stated that the major news outlets are biased against Trump and have been since his election.
“It’s no surprise that they are eager to pronounce Biden as the winner, but would they be doing the same if the tables were turned and (Donald J. Trump) was appearing to win with numbers close and questionable procedures happening?” Burke stated.
Elaine Ball, communication press secretary for the Washington County Democrats, said she was in Montpelier on Saturday when she heard the news the race had been called for Biden.
“We were texting back and forth and sort of celebrating with each other virtually,” she said, adding that the party has take a careful approach to campaigning during the pandemic. “There weren’t any watch parties that I knew of, just people gathering in their own homes to watch the speeches.”
Vermont Democrats, she said, are now working to support their candidates in a Senate runoff race in Georgia.
“We’re back on, we’re back in the game, we’re going back to work because these two senate races in Georgia are going to make a huge impact in whether we have control of the senate and we’re fired up and ready to go still,” she said.
State House Rep. Avram Patt, D-Worcester, said he doesn’t believe the media acted any differently in calling the race than it otherwise would have, though, how long it took some states to count their votes, given the expansion of mail-in voting options, was stressful to many.
If the media calls are correct, and Biden is inaugurated, things won’t change quickly, Patt predicted.
“I think it will take some time to undo some of the things that have happened, some of which have to do with the funding of programs, but others involve the unraveling of environmental regulations and things like that,” he said, adding that while he agrees with the things Biden is saying he will do, whether or not he’ll be able to do the with a divided Congress remains to be seen.
As of Monday, Trump had not conceded the election, which worries Patt.
“In my lifetime there has always been a clear transition where presidents, whether they were happy with the outcome of an election or not, there was a transition,” he said, adding that the outgoing administration would always cooperate with the one coming in. “And I’m very concerned that not only is that not going to happen, but that Trump and some of his people will even try to sabotage that.”
