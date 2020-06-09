While demonstrations against racial inequity and police brutality have been taking place across Vermont for the past few weeks, following the May 25 death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police, the Racial Equity Task Force established by Gov. Phil Scott last week had been brewing for some time.
“The conversations for this task force had begun before I even was appointed,” said Xusana Davis, Vermont’s first racial equity executive director, who was hired nearly a year ago. “The governor’s office had been working with some of the community organizations, the NAACP, to create a task force that was going to address specific topic areas.”
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the rollout of the task force, but the pandemic itself was rolled into the list of topics the group plans to look at, said Davis.
According to Scott’s office, the task force will do the following:
— Evaluate what support systems are in place for racially diverse populations and focus on the racial differences in COVID-19 outcomes.
— Review state and federal law on hate speech and consider changes to state law that will make clearer how prosecutors can approach harassment, hate speech, and crimes motivated by bias.
— Study and present ways to encourage Vermonters from “diverse, marginalized or underrepresented racial and ethnic groups” to run for public office.
Scott’s order directs the task force to have preliminary recommendations on the COVID-19 aspect by Aug. 15, with the other two due by Dec. 15.
The task force will have up to eight members. All are appointed by Scott. Davis will serve as its chairwoman. The others will be a member of Scott’s office, someone from law enforcement, the NAACP, the Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs, the Vermont ACLU, the executive director of the human rights commission, and a member of the public.
Davis said that except for the member of the public the task force is set, but hasn’t been publicly disclosed. It is currently seeking applications to the public seat.
Details on how to apply can be found online at bit.ly/0609Task, the deadline is 5 p.m. Friday. Members currently on the task force will recommend three applicants to Scott for approval.
“What I really like to highlight for people is not so much who are the named people on the panel but the way in which we’re going to be engaging the community in our discussions and our deliberations, and that’s what I think is really key,” said Davis. “I know there have been some concerns about membership and community representation and what I try to impress upon people is that community representation doesn’t just happen through one voice or one seat on one task force. We’re going to be pulling in people from a lot of different corners of Vermont and that’s where I think a lot of the illuminating conversation happens.”
Tabitha Moore, president of the NAACP Rutland chapter, said she’ll be on the task force, but working with her counterpart in Windham County, Steffen Gillom.
“Our plan is, because we like to try and represent together, we’re going to attend together, so we’ll be two brains, one vote,” said Moore.
She said conversations with the state government about this task force were largely born out of former State House Representative Kiah Morris having left the Legislature in late 2018 following racist threats against her and her family. Morris, a Democrat, represented the Bennington 2-2 district and was the only black lawmaker in office.
“There’s been a lot of conversations around equality and racial justice; that's really where this started to manifest,” said Moore.
“I think the task force is only as successful as the power it’s given to effect change,” she said. “We don’t need another study group or another study committee, what we need is a list of direct actions that need to be taken now and those actions that are recommended are taken seriously and put into effect immediately and given the funding and resources needed to make them happen.”
She said she doesn’t think the solutions will be hard to identify, nor is Scott’s timeline a challenge to meet.
“It’s not going to be a matter of coming up with the ideas, it’s going to be a matter of getting systemic buy-in to enact what we say,” she said.
Grassroots efforts towards racial equity are important, said Gillom, but having something at the statewide level is also key.
“I think this could be extremely beneficial for the community if handled correctly,” he said. “If we stand together, if we listen to each other, if we look at this issue structurally, if we look at it quantitatively and qualitatively, I would hope we would have minimal barriers.”
