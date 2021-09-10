MONTPELIER — Vermont Climate Council is hosting events to get feedback on the statewide Climate Action Plan.
“Join us at an upcoming meeting to discuss how climate change is affecting you and your community and offer feedback on proposed strategies for the Climate Action Plan,” stated Julie Moore, secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources (ANR). “Your perspective matters. The Climate Action Plan will serve as the State’s roadmap for lessening the impacts of climate change, and the ideas and feedback you share with us will inform the Action Plan.”
The Global Warming Solutions Act was passed by the Vermont Legislature in 2020. Part of the law requires the Vermont Climate Council to develop a Climate Action Plan that will guide the reduction of greenhouse gas produced in the state.
Below are the dates and times of the events:
— Sept. 21, 5 p.m., Elmore State Park Pavilion, 856 VT-12, Elmore.
— Sept. 22, 5 p.m., Emerald Lake State Park Pavilion, 65 Emerald Lake Lane, East Dorset.
— Sept. 23, 5 p.m., Lakeside Park Pavilion, 32 Mill Street, Island Pond.
— Sept. 26, 3 p.m., Airport Park Pavilion, 500 Colchester Point Road, Colchester.
— Sept. 30, 6 p.m., virtual event via Zoom.
— Oct. 5, 6 p.m., virtual event via Zoom for BIPOC communities.
— Oct. 6, 6 p.m. virtual event via Zoom
More information the Climate Action Plan can be found at climatechange.vermont.gov/. Visit climatechange.vermont.gov/getinvolved for more information on these events.
