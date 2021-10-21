MONTPELIER — The public has until Nov. 1 to comment on a plan for boosting the state’s health care workforce, one that’s received praise from health care workers as well as state regulators.
The “Health Care Workforce Development Strategic Plan” was presented to the Green Mountain Care Board on Wednesday by Ena Backus, director of Health Care Reform at the Agency of Human Services.
A draft of the plan can be found online at bit.ly/1021HCPlan, while instructions on how to comment are at bit.ly/1021Comment.
Kevin Mullin, Green Mountain Care Board chair, said the board has 30 days from the time it received the plan, that being Oct. 15, to vote on it, but he’d like to see a vote happen on Nov. 3.
“On the whole, I can tell you that I’ve been very impressed with what I’ve seen,” said Mullin on Thursday. “It’s not a new problem, we’ve been talking about it at the board for five years now, and we’ve got to get started. You don’t fix a problem like this overnight, it’s going to take years and years to fix.”
The plan covers a wide range of topics related to Vermont’s health care workforce.
“I think most of it is good,” said Mullin. “I especially think that if people look at the bigger picture, there’s a way here to help make health care sustainable by providing a future workforce by growing our own supply.”
Achieving the plan’s goals will require cooperation between health care, education, and political sectors, he said.
“(O)ne of the things in the report, for example, is for the state colleges to explore starting a physician’s assistant program,” said Mullin. “In today’s world we rely on (University of Vermont) to give us all of our providers, and I think when you put all of your eggs in one basket that’s a little bit troubling. So I’m excited about the opportunities not only for health care but for higher education.”
Moving ahead with all the draft plan calls for is beyond the Green Mountain Care Board’s reach, he said. It will require buy-in from the administration, which Mullin believes it has, from the Legislature, as well as the leaders of the state’s hospitals and schools.
“I do think most of it will be approved,” he said. “These are things that have been talked about for a long time. It’s been a long time since we had a strategic workforce plan for health care, the last one I think was in 2009 and we’ve had several panel discussions at the board on what could be done to try to ease the pressures.”
Devon Green, vice president of government relations Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, said many are behind the plan.
The group is part of the coalition that supported the proposal. Green said the process that created it was inclusive.
She said part of the plan calls for the creation of a group to explore new ways of recruiting health care workers.
“I’m happy to see the creation of this inter-agency group that’s going to look at some less traditional issues that are less direct issues like workforce housing and taxes,” Green said. “I think in the past we have thought a lot about loan repayment and scholarships, but I think we need to acknowledge that a more comprehensive approach is needed and that there are people who are not coming to work in health care because they can’t find housing.”
She said the coalition will keep working to support the proposal.
