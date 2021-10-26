MONTPELIER — The public is invited to tell state officials about their wait times at the doctors’ office.
The Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems is holding two online sessions for patients, providers and caregivers in an effort to learn the root causes of long waits for certain medical services. It’s been an issue for years, made worse by the pandemic, officials warn.
The first session is Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The second is Nov. 4 from noon to 2 p.m. People can visit bit.ly/1026Sessions to sign up for one or both. People can also email SOV.HealthServicesWaitTimes@vermont.gov to comment.
“This is a wide-ranging challenge that requires creative solutions to address, and our hearts go out to all Vermonters who have waited for care, because that can be stressful and scary,” stated Jeff Tieman, president and chief executive officer of VAHHS, in a news release. “We must acknowledge that the workforce shortage is not going away and is likely to get worse as more of the ‘Boomer’ generation retires and fewer Americans in the subsequent generations enter the health care workforce at all.”
He went on: “It is not only hospitals that are struggling. Our partners in home health and hospice, community mental health, substance use treatment and long-term care have the same issues retaining workforce, which contributes to gridlock across the system.”
A team was established by the state to examine this issue. It’s supposed to report its findings and recommendations to lawmakers in January.
“This is not a hospital problem or even a Vermont problem, so it will take collaborating in new and creative ways to keep the health care system viable for Vermonters,” stated Tieman. “There is a threat to quality care at this time and we have to acknowledge that. To pull through, just as in the peak of COVID, we must resist the urge to point fingers and instead work as one Vermont.”
