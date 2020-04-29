MONTPELIER — Those who need to renew their liquor licenses can get a provisional extension online.
According to the Office of Licensing of the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery, Division of Liquor Control, this is for those with currently valid liquor licenses.
Anyone with a license can go to bit.ly/0429liquor and fill out a form that will allow them an extension beyond their April 20 expiration date.
Any licensee who has submitted a license renewal application to their municipality but hasn’t had it processed yet, will be considered “valid after expiration” once the municipality notifies DLC that it has received the application.
Licensees can check their license status by visiting liquorcontrol.vermont.gov/licensing. It’s updated at 9 a.m. each day.
This was all done as result of the still expanding COVID-19 pandemic. The DLC stated that its employees are working remotely and that because of this the renewal process may be delayed.
