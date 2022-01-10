STOWE — A statewide nonprofit has launched a fund to help landowners having legal issues with bear hound owners.
The fund is supported by a grant, said Brenna Galdenzi, president and co-founder of Protect Our Wildlife.
“The grant covered anti-hounding awareness and anti-hounding efforts, and our board was given authority to discuss how to best honor the grant funding,” she said, adding that the grant paid for advertisement and notices. “But really at the root of it is, how do we help landowners who are dealing with conflicts with hounders? So we figured a good angle, something that really hasn’t been pursued before, is working with landowners who have contacted us complaining about hounds damaging property, violating posted property, and being able to support them a bit better,” she said.
She said part of the grant award agreement does not allow Protect Our Wildlife to disclose the source of the grant money.
“We actually don’t have a specific amount,” she said. “We have the discretion to be able to make that decision depending upon how much interest we get, we’re not really sure yet.”
In Vermont, licensed hunters are allowed on private land, unless the land is legally posted or they’ve otherwise been told to stay off. Hunting bears with hounds is also legal, given certain requirements are met and certain permits are obtained. A bear hunter using hounds is not allowed to retrieve their animals from a restricted property unless they obtain permission to do so from the landowner.
“The issue of property owner rights is an important one and one that runs across political spectrums,” stated Holly Tippett, co-founder of Protect Our Wildlife, in a release last week. “There has been an uptick in conflicts with hounders and POWVT expects these conflicts to increase due to fewer tracts of undeveloped land for hounds to traverse and growing opposition to this exceptionally cruel activity.”
Galdenzi said POWVT will take applications from landowners who’ve had an issue with bear hound owners and review them. If they believe there’s a claim to be made, they will refer the applicant to a Vermont attorney. The fund will pay for some of the initial consulting fees, which POWVT believes can be a barrier to landowners wanting to take action.
“A lot of times people, this happens, their land is posted to the letter of the law, they’ve got hounds that show up and there’s conflicting information as to what your rights are, and all of it really comes down to, is your land technically posted to the letter of the law and then when did these animals become a nuisance? And so what we do is we flesh out inquiries as they come in and ones that we feel might meet the criteria we will pay for a legal consultation, which can sometimes cost $500 an hour for attorneys, to see if their particular case has merit.”
Applicants should email info@protectourwildlifevt.org if they wish to apply to the fund.
Lori Kettler is a Vermont attorney who works with POWVT. She said the fund was partly her idea.
“I see it as a huge educational tool to let people know what they have to do if they don’t want that kind of activity on their property, and the fact of the matter is most people don’t have the funds to pursue any kind of a claim if it does happen to them,” she said. “It can be very expensive to go into litigation over any of these claims.”
What kinds of claims might be pursued is heavily dependent on the specifics of a situation, she said, but generally they’ll likely involve trespassing, property damage, and nuisance related claims.
Galdenzi gave the example of a POWVT member in Groton who owns about 20 acres of land.
“(She’s) got bear hounders on her road constantly,” said Galdenzi, “(Bear) hounds showed up on her land a couple of times, and her land is technically posted to the letter of the law, and she had four or five small dogs in a penned in area right outside her porch or her deck and bear hounds showed up, surrounded her gate where she had these small dogs. Luckily she was able to bring her small dogs in but that could have been a really tragic situation. So it’s a case like that in the future that we may want to advance legally.”
POWVT has highlighted several instances of conflict between landowners and bear hounders. Galdenzi said these likely will become more frequent occurrences, and that change in Vermont’s laws are needed.
Butch Spear has been hunting with bear hounds for 16 years. He said last week that in the past two years he’s seen more conflicts than in the previous 14.
Spear also is president of the Vermont Bearhound Association, but when interviewed said he couldn’t speak for the group as he hadn’t had time to consult with its governing board.
“We have at times had houndsmen that were, I’ll say picked on, harassed, maybe had problems, and we’ve never had to go out and fund anything legally for them,” he said. “I personally, and most of the guys I know, do not go out looking for problems, so we do not have a lawyer backing us up and we do not have a fund somewhere to draw from in case something happens.”
He said bear hound owners don’t turn their dogs loose haphazardly.
“Dogs can’t read; dogs are trained to follow a scent,” he said. “The bear dictates the hunt. When I start a bear track with my hounds the first time I know there’s a track is when the first dog barks. When I let them out of my truck, I’m not letting them loose randomly or whatever anyone else wants to say, I’m letting them loose because they are on the track of a bear. So, I am specifically turning them loose for a certain reason. Where they go from there is totally up to the bear.”
He said bear hounding is highly regulated despite POWVT’s claims to the contrary. Besides special permits, the dogs have to be tagged and there are limits on the number of dogs a hunter can run at one time. Spear said he doesn’t understand why POWVT felt the need to create such a fund.
Spear also said he foresees more conflicts between bear hounders and landowners as people from out of state move here who aren’t familiar with or are accustomed to Vermont’s hunting traditions.
He said he and other bear hunters have been involved over the years in efforts to educate the public on bear hunting.
“I do know the legislature is back in session now, I do know we have a couple of lobbyists in the State House, I know we’re going to do whatever we have to do to keep our rights to hunt, and that will be happening,” he said.
