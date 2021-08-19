Programs that can help Vermonters with overdue utility bills and rent are available — along with help to apply to them. Some local officials say the programs have more capacity to help than applicants currently asking for help.
The Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program (VERAP) and the Vermont COVID-19 Arrearage Assistance Program (VCAAP 2) can pay for certain bills which may have piled up for Vermonters due to the pandemic. But the programs can help in slightly different ways and community action groups like BROC-Community Action in Rutland or Bennington counties and Capstone Community Action in Washington, Lamoille and Orange counties can help applicants find the right program.
The money, which totals about $55 million, is being distributed through programs run by the Vermont Department of Public Service and the Vermont State Housing Authority. The goal of both is to help residents of the state recover from financial challenges created by the pandemic and the money awarded does not need to be paid back.
Steve Costello, vice president at Green Mountain Power, said the utility at this time of year is usually seeing somewhere between $3.5 million and $4 million in overdue bills. In August 2021, that amount is about $20 million.
“This is not about money as it about the stress that people are living under due to problems paying their bills, whether it’s electric or rent or whatever. We measure the dollars, but behind the dollars are thousands of families and small businesses that are struggling to pay their bills and dealing with enormous stress as a result of that,” he said.
Costello pointed out that when a utility has unpaid bills like Green Mountain Power and others are seeing now, that means that essentially rates will go up to cover the losses. He said GMP administrators were urging Vermonters to apply for relief funding not just for the help it can provide them, but to keep the rates down for those who have not fallen behind on their utility payments.
However, Costello said staff at GMP was concerned because the number of people applying is a fraction of those eligible.
A press release from GMP sent out earlier this week said more than 20,000 of their customers are at least two months behind on payment but only about 2,000 have applied for assistance.
Costello said he testified before the Vermont Legislature in the spring and told them the biggest concern he had was that the Vermonters who most need the funding may not be aware of the available assistance because they might not have great familiarity with the internet, they may be too busy working or they may simply not be used to needing assistance programs and how to reach them.
“We have people on staff that can help people access these funds,” said Sue Minter, executive director of Capstone. “We know it is a challenging and perhaps frustrating application. We have training in trying to help. We have people on staff ready to answer the call of people facing challenges paying their utility bills or their rent or if they’re a landlord, trying to help their tenant.
Tom Donahue, BROC CEO, said the agency had moved from “pandemic relief” to “pandemic recovery.”
“We want to help people out of these situations. Get them back to square one, back on their feet and moving forward,” he said.
BROC, which, like Capstone, is one of five community action programs in Vermont, is important to the process because they have trained staff who can help lower-income residents who are at a disadvantage in submitting online applications.
“They’re all online applications typically, which is very efficient but if you’re a low-income individual that doesn’t happen to have a laptop computer or high-speed internet or maybe the technological savvy to get in to fill in applications and fill in documents, stuff like that, that’s where a community action network is so critical to that segment of Vermonters. They would be otherwise left behind,” he said.
Carol Flint, division director for consumer affairs, public information and community services for the Vermont Department of Public Service, said the VERAP program can help with rent or utilities like electricity, natural gas, water and sewer, trash removal, heating oil and propane and other heating or energy costs. The VCAAP 2 program, which has a “2” in the title because it’s the second iteration of a program that helps people affected by the pandemic, can help with electric bills, a landline telephone, natural gas and water or wastewater.
For VCAAP 2, bills must be overdue by at least 30 days and must be from April 20 or later so that the period for which assistance is provided is from the time of the pandemic. For VERAP, which was designed to provide stabilization for tenants who are at risk of becoming homeless, current bills, as well as overdue bills, can be paid for qualified applicants. Utility bills for VERAP must also be from April 2020 or later.
Flint said the staff at Public Service and other agencies wanted to make sure as many Vermonters who are in need and could benefit from the assistance programs will make the request.
“We want to get the money out the door. We want to help people in Vermont get their arrearages addressed and get things settled as we come into the winter months. ‘Please, apply,’ that’s our message,” she said.
Applications must be submitted by Oct. 25.
BROC can be reached online at broc.org or by phone at 775-0878. Capstone can be reached online at capstonevt.org or by phone at 1-800-639-1053.
To apply for the programs, renters should visit the website at vtutilityhelp.com or call 833-488-3727 and those who own homes, businesses or farms can visit the website at tinyurl.com/kvdhfz77 or call 833-295-8988.
Disclosure: Editor Steven Pappas is the chair of the board of directors at Capstone Community Action.
