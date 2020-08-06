ESSEX JUNCTION — Since March some people have been having trouble contacting 211, the state’s hub for social service information.
“We first heard about it in March, right after COVID started,” said MarryEllen Mendl, executive director of United Way of Vermont, which houses 211. “We researched it locally thinking it was just a Vermont thing and it wasn’t.”
The problem, she said, is when people use cell phones to call 211. Some cell phones are set up to do this through their WiFi feature, which is where the issue lies. Mendl said it doesn’t appear to happen on every phone or every attempt. Mostly, she’d heard about it being a problem with AT&T phones, but others have had issues with Verizon and other providers.
Mendl said people should first shut off their phone’s wifi then call 211. If that doesn’t work, call either 802-652-4636 or 866-652-4636. People can also visit the website, vermont211.org, where the information phone operators have is listed.
“The Alliance of Information and Referral Systems are going to hopefully put some pressure on the (Federal Communications Commission) to figure out what’s going on,” said Mendl.
AIRS is a national professional organization for services like 211.
Mendl said United Way became aware some folks were having issues in March, but the number of complaints grew in April and May when the economic effects of government measures to control the COVID-19 pandemic began being felt.
“That’s when we started hearing it over and over again and that’s when our partners started asking what’s going on,” she said, adding that it appears to be a problem elsewhere in the country as well.
Mendl said she’s contacted United Way Worldwide as well and hopes between that and AIRS something will be done to address it.
She said she’s prepared to reach out to Vermont’s Congressional delegation, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Patrick Leahy, and House Rep. Peter Welch, if need be.
“I don’t know how long this has been going on before March,” she said. “Our volume has certainly increased and we’re talking to people we’ve never talked to before, so some people are getting through there’s no question, but it’s hard to put a percentage or a number on people who aren’t reaching us.”
She said in a typical summer, 211 gets 75 calls per day. For the past few months, owing to the pandemic, it’s been between 165 and 200 calls per day. Many people are looking for when and where food distributions will be. These events, funded by federal programs, now require people to sign up ahead of time, something 211 can do for people.
“Two-one-one is a huge partner with organizations like ours and with the state Emergency Operations Center, because it’s a catch-all, anyone can call at any time and people are having problems getting through,” said Sue Minter, executive director of Capstone Community Action in Barre, which runs a food shelf.
Minter said she was on a conference call Thursday with state officials discussing this matter. It appears to be a glitch somewhere and not a problem with 211 being down.
