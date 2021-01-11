MONTPELIER — Businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic were able to apply for a second round of the Paycheck Protection Program starting Monday, meanwhile the state works to identify who might fall through the cracks.
Joan Goldstein, commissioner of the Department of Economic Development, encouraged every small, Vermont business to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program, as its drawn from a federal pool of money with no amount set aside for each state.
“We would urge everyone to apply, just don’t get closed out,” she said Friday. “Just apply. If you get it, you can always turn it down.”
PPP offers businesses impacted by the pandemic loans that can become grants if certain requirements are met.
Goldstein said those who received PPP loans from the CARES Act can apply again.
The new parameters, she said, are more open in some ways, and more restrictive in others. Overall, she said, it is good news the program is active once more, as businesses will need it to get them through the next few months.
Among the state’s concerns are for businesses who came into existence after Feb. 15, 2020, who were then hurt by the coronavirus restrictions put in place in March. The PPP and some other financial assistance programs used 2019 financial records to determine eligibility, which businesses who opened during that period don’t have.
“We’re hearing about businesses that may have not had a revenue reduction but instead their expenses went up because of COVID,” Goldstein said. “These are some of the pockets that we’re thinking about and wondering what we do to help, but all in all we’re very grateful that this stimulus, this economic aid act, has come to be.”
Some of the new parameters hold second-time applicants to a $2 million maximum and their business has to employ 300 or fewer people. New PPP applications have a higher maximum, $10 million, and can have as few as 150 employees.
She said sole proprietors, independent contractors and other self-employed types are eligible in the new round.
Eligibility also was expanded for 501©6 nonprofits, like chambers of commerce and local development corporations.
PPP loans are through banks and other lending institutions, she said, but many will only work with people they’ve had a previous relationship with, said Goldstein. A business who doesn’t have an established bank and can’t find one to work with should contact the Vermont Economic Development Authority.
She expects many will apply for a PPP loan, especially those in the food and accommodations industry, which has been hit especially hard, which also can receive more funds than some other industries in this latest iteration of the program.
Members from the food and accommodations industry said they will need federal assistance going forward, and flexibility, at an online meeting hosted Monday by the Vermont Lodging Association.
The group is new, having formed from the Vermont Lodging Coalition and the Vermont Bed and Breakfast Association. Its co-chair, Hans van Wees, said the group plans to meet every two weeks to keep its members informed about what the state and federal government is doing to help the industry through the pandemic.
Congressman Peter Welch, D-Vt. was on the call, reiterating much of what he has been stating for the past few months about the federal government having a duty to help people and communities impacted by the pandemic. He said these troubles are not like an economic downturn or the result of bad business strategy, but the result of actions taken to prevent the loss of lives to a public health crisis.
According to van Wees, the lodging industry is concerned that it will experience a labor shortage after the pandemic stops putting pressure on the economy. It’s also concerned about the loss of long-term bookings.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.