POULTNEY — A fire Sunday morning was quickly extinguished but displaced two people, according to Poultney Fire Chief Aaron Kerber.
Kerber said the fire department responded around 6:05 a.m. on Sunday to a report of a structure fire at a single-family home at 1421 East Main St.
When firefighters reached the scene, they determined they were going to be responding to a working structure fire, the chief said.
Kerber said the crew on the first firetruck that reached the scene had the fire knocked down within the first 10 minutes.
When other fire departments arrived to provide mutual aid support, they helped the Poultney firefighters make sure the fire was completely extinguished, as well as supporting the property owned by the tenants who lived in the house.
Kerber said he hoped people in the area would learn from the incident. The home had working smoke detectors that were powered by active batteries.
The alarm from the detectors notified the residents of the fire early, allowing them to escape safely.
Kerber said he hoped that would remind people of the value of smoke detectors, as well as making sure the batteries powering the detectors were changed when necessary.
Because of the fire damage and the harm to the wiring in the home, members of the fire department determined the home was not safe and “highly recommended” the tenants find another place to stay until repairs can be made.
On Sunday, the American Red Cross of Northern New England stated in a news release that volunteers were helping two people displaced by the home fire.
“Red Cross volunteers are making sure that their immediate needs such as food, a safe place to sleep and other essentials are met. To protect safety, volunteers follow coronavirus protocols including virtual interactions and social distancing,” the release said.
Members of the Red Cross will remain in contact with those who lived in the East Main Street home to provide community referrals as they begin their “road to recovery,” the release stated.
Kerber said the fire was not considered suspicious. The origin of the fire was tracked to the attic space and the ceiling above the kitchen although they have not determined the ignition point.
The fire was contained to the attic.
Poultney was assisted by departments from Castleton, Fair Haven and Middletown Springs in Vermont and Hampton and Middle Granville in New York. Poultney EMS also assisted at the scene.
Kerber said no one was hurt during the incident.
