The union that represents 200,000 United States Postal Service employees is hoping new leadership in Washington will help it in areas it’s been struggling with.
“I think a lot of it depends on what’s going to happen in Georgia,” said Frank Rigiero, of the American Postal Workers Union. Rigiero is the union national business agent for New England. “If (Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky) is still in charge of the Senate, I think we still are going to have issues because a lot of stuff dies on his desk.”
Rigiero refers to the Georgia runoff elections on Jan. 5 in which Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are facing Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively. There are currently 50 Republicans and 48 Democrats in the Senate. Should Democrats win both races, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris can break any ties, giving Democrats control.
Rigiero said USPS related bills that move through Congress usually make it through the House with bipartisan support, but don’t get further than Senate leadership.
He said the pandemic has impacted the USPS in a number of ways. For one, thousands of its employees are out sick with COVID-19 or are being quarantined after potential exposure. In the third week of December, there were nearly 19,000 out as consequence of coronavirus. More than 100 have died since the pandemic began, he added.
Before Thanksgiving, there were only approximately 8,000 USPS workers out sick, a number the service believed to be high at the time.
Rigiero said in an email Thursday that according to union members in White River Junction, staffing there is down 30%, mostly related to COVID-19 infections and quarantines.
The holidays are always a busy time for the Postal Service, but this year even more so.
“Even though we’re having a huge, and I mean huge, influx of package deliveries, that’s a huge burden for us to deliver all those packages, but we’re getting it done, but the overall volume is way beyond what we’ve dealt with before,” he said. “And because of the COVID situation everybody is in, more people are ordering stuff online.”
Rigiero claimed that throughout the course of the pandemic, there’s been an increase in e-commerce package deliveries equal to the growth of the past 10 years.
“So it’s almost doubled, which is incredible when you think about how many packages are being delivered,” he said. “Even though we’re getting more of those packages, it doesn’t make up for the loss we had in first-class mail and advertising mail over a period of time.”
The last 10 years or so have seen a drop in the kind of mail the USPS makes the most from delivering, he said, meanwhile the cost of delivering parcels has gone up along with everything else. He cited a 2006 law that required the USPS to set aside $10 billion to pre-fund certain employee benefits. He said no other entity, private or otherwise, has been told to do anything similar, and it’s been an issue for the USPS since the law took hold.
He said there have been rate increases, but these typically follow a three-year cycle. The USPS makes some money after the first year, breaks even in the second and by the third is back where it started.
There have been conversations in the past about what the Postal Service might do to increase revenues, he said. A Postal Bank has been floated, as well as creating a network of electric vehicle charging stations at postal facilities. Some have suggested state hunting and fishing licenses could be sold through the post office.
Rigiero said USPS was loaned $10 billion in the CARES Act, with the most recent aid bill forgiving the loan.
Congressman Peter Welch, D-Vermont, stated in a Friday email that getting the USPS more resourced will be among his top priorities. He called the leadership of Postmaster Louis DeJoy “disastrous.”
“I am also pushing to remove the unique and unnecessary requirement that the USPS pre-fund their pension obligations, which would once again make the USPS profitable,” stated Welch. “Restoring trust in the mail that we have come to rely on so much during the pandemic should be a top priority of the incoming Biden administration.”
To boost public support, the union ran several television advertisements around the holidays, reminding people of the role it played in the elections with the expansion of mail-in voting.
“We are very appreciative of the public support our members have received throughout this very difficult year,” stated union President Mark Dimondstein, in a release. “As this pandemic stretches on and we get beyond the challenge of timely processing and delivery of tens of millions of mail ballots, it’s easy to forget about postal workers and to think that they will always be there, every day, steadily delivering billions of items of mail, medicine, ballots and packages. But the fact is, we can only continue our mission with the public’s support.”
