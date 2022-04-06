Police in Vermont, like law-enforcement officers throughout the United States, will focus on preventing distracted driving this week and reminding drivers about the dangers of texting while driving through the “U Drive, U Text, U Pay” campaign that will run through Monday.
Lt. Kevin Geno, of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, said police will look for drivers who are either texting or using their cellphones while driving.
“It’s a very big problem. People don’t even try to hide the fact that they’re on their cellphone anymore, and we’ve noticed, in the past, that people will sit through entire green lights because they’re on their phone and not paying attention to traffic around them,” he said.
Geno called phone use a “major distraction” that could result in a crash.
According to information collected by the Vermont State Highway Safety Office, more than 1,160 crashes in Vermont from 2016 to 2021 were caused by a distracted driver.
Capt. Bret Meyer, of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, said the main thing about texting or using a cell phone while driving is that it’s a distraction from “what they are supposed to be doing, which is driving.”
“Depending on where you are, including work zones, you need to be attentive to your operations so you can see what’s going on and what hazards exist in front of you. If you’re looking at a cellphone and/or trying to manipulate the cellphone, then you’re not focusing on what you should be doing at that time,” he said.
Meyer, who is in charge of the highway safety program, said there was some reason for optimism. He said during a directed patrol this year, there were fewer violations than he’s seen in the past.
“There were a fair amount of traffic violations issued. Not what I expected. I think some people are getting the message. It looks a lot better than what it used to. I can tell you last year we did a campaign down in the Waterbury construction zone and within four hours wrote 37 traffic violations. This year, nowhere near that. That’s a good sign,” he said.
Meyer pointed out the importance to law-enforcement officers was keeping the roads safe.
“Obviously, we’re looking to send a message for safety purposes. We’re not out there just looking to punish people by any means,” he said.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, between 2012 and 2019, about 26,000 people died nationwide in motor vehicle crashes involving a distracted driver, and in 2020, more than 3,000 more people died as a result of driver distraction.
William Jenkins, law enforcement liaison with the Vermont State Highway Safety Office in Barre, said the number of fatal crashes on state roads have gone up “significantly” in recent years.
Last year saw the highest number of deaths in road crashes in five years and the numbers this year may cause 2022 to see an even higher number of fatalities than 2021 which Jenkins called “disturbing and scary that we seem to be heading in the wrong direction.”
Jenkins said one way to enhance safety was to remember one of the slogans of the current campaign, “It can wait.”
“If you get that text, pull over. Find a safe spot and pull over and respond to the text appropriately, if you feel you have to respond. Otherwise, wait until you get to your destination,” he said.
Jenkins said he knows some people throw the phone in the back seat if they think it’s too much of a temptation.
Through the length of the “U Drive, U Text, U Pay” week, which began April 4, police will use marked and unmarked cars, as well as “spotters,” to look for drivers who are breaking the law.
As both a national and statewide campaign, Geno said he expected there would be participation throughout Rutland County. Meyer said he expected countywide enforcement in the Washington County area as well.
Drivers who violate the law can also face possible fines and points on their licenses. The first violation of using a cell phone while driving is punishable by a fine of about $160 and two points and a violation of the texting while driving law is punishable by up to $230 and two points.
Meyer pointed out that there could be an increase in the fine or points if the offense occurs in a work zone or school zone.
Geno reminded people that police will not stop looking for distracted drivers after the “U Drive, U Text, U Pay” week.
“We’re always on the lookout,” he said.
Geno pointed out that distracted driving affects more than just the driver.
“With texting and driving, you are risking everybody in your vehicle and everybody on the highway. There’s no two ways about it. I’ve always said this. I’ll repeat it over and over again, driving is a full-time drive job. It does not mix well to try to do other things while you’re driving,” he said.
Meyer said April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. Although this week the focus is on using handheld electronic devices, the enforcement effort will continue next week but moving to safety in work zones.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
