The Vermont Department of Public Safety published its latest draft of a use of force proposal this week and invited members of the public to provide feedback ahead of another update planned for early 2021.
The draft, which is more than 20 pages long, covers topics such as use of lethal force, use of weapons (pepper spray, batons and K-9 units) and the obligation to provide appropriate medical care for a person who becomes injured while under an officer's care or custody.
Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling said the use of force polity used by law-enforcement officers is “constantly evolving.”
“Since June of this year, it's been front and center conversation with policymakers, advocates, the public, the Legislature. In response to a number of different pieces of legislation that have been contemplated and a couple that passed in October, including S. 119 (a statewide policy on use of force by law-enforcement) part of the work we've undertaken is not only to update not only the use of force policy for state police but this is designed to be essentially the statewide use of force policy,” he said.
In June, the Department of Public Safety released a draft of a 10-point plan to modernize law-enforcement operations in Vermont.
The goal is to create a uniform policy on the use of force for all law-enforcement agencies whether they are state, municipal or county.
As a result, the call for public input is an effort to “get feedback from as far and wide around Vermont as possible for what will will impact every community,” Schirling added.
Because of indications from the Legislature that lawmakers would like to have a unified policy in Vermont, Schirling said the policy is intended to be one that could be uniform.
A release from the Department of Public Safety also called it “Vermont’s initiative to modernize policing across Vermont.”
Asking for input on the policy complies with an executive order signed by Gov. Phil Scott in September to accelerate the modernization plan.
One of the actions the order calls for is for Schirling and Xusana Davis, executive director of racial equity, to “actively engage with communities, particularly those that have been historically marginalized or harmed by policing.”
The topics of their draft proposal released in the fall included body-worn cameras, hiring and civilian oversight.
Chief Brian Kilcullen, of the Rutland City Police Department, said he was aware of the policy and said he believed the Vermont chief's association would be discussing the latest draft next week.
“I'm confident what's developed will address any legislative concern and I think the process will allow for the input of local agencies. I think those developing the draft policies will value input from local agencies,” he said.
Kilcullen said he was “on board with the process” and said he expected to provide input to DPS.
Montpelier Police Department Chief Brian Peete said he believed police chiefs in Vermont were in alignment about how they wanted the use of force applied.
“There's very few sticking points if any, I think we have in discussing this. I'm definitely in full support of the commissioner and Jen Morrison (special assistant to Schirling) and the effort. I definitely want to make sure we're on board and trying to make it as comprehensive and as encompassing of a policy as we can,” he said.
Schirling said the goal of DPS leasers want to be proactive in their modernization effort. He pointed out that the Vermont State Police had responded to about 125,000 events in 2019 and of those, beyond taking people into handcuffs, about 200 resulted in use of force.
“It's a pretty low prevalence but high impact. They are certainly meaningful events when they do happen,” he said.
The latest draft of the police use of force policy is posted at https://tinyurl.com/y78pnvo2
Feedback and comments can be emailed to policing.feedback@vermont.gov. DPS officials have asked the comments be submitted prior to Jan. 6.
