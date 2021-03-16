DANBY — Vermont State Police roopers with Vermont State Police are investigating the Monday death of a Bennington woman that occurred on Route 7 in Danby.
Sarah E. Smiley, 34. of Bennington, was a passenger in a 2020 black Jeep Grand Cherokee heading north on Route 7 in Danby “when she apparently intentionally exited” the Jeep, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police.
The speed of the Jeep at the time is under investigation.
Lifesaving efforts were ultimately unsuccessful and Smiley was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is being investigated as a suspected suicide.
The incident was reported to police around 5:40 p.m. Monday as a possible crash, but police investigating at the scene determined that no crash had occurred.
Troopers spoke with Elizabeth Kurman, 63, of Bennington, who was driving the Jeep. Kurman is Smiley's mother.
She was brought to the Rutland State Police barracks to be processed on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after she displayed signs of impairment and underwent roadside exercises, according to police.
Kurman was cited to appear in Rutland criminal court on April 5.
The area of Route 7 was closed for nearly four hours during the investigation, which involved members of the Vermont State Police Field Force and Criminal divisions and the Crash Reconstruction Team. State Police were aided on scene by the Danby Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department and the Northshire Rescue Squad.
Smiley's body is being taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.
State Police investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information that might be relevant to the case is asked to call the Rutland barracks at 773-9101. Go to vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit online to submit tips anonymously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.