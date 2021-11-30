A Rutland man is being held in jail after being arrested Nov. 24 with about half a kilogram of cocaine that had an estimated street value of about $75,000, according to police.
Four local residents, a man from Massachusetts and a woman from New York, are facing criminal charges based on the investigation in Rutland City that focused on a Killington Avenue home.
A news release issued Monday stated the alleged drug sales were investigated by officers with the Rutland City Police Department, the Vermont State Police Field Force Division, the Vermont Drug Task Force and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Lawrence Jackson, 50, of Rutland, was arraigned in Rutland criminal court on one felony count of trafficking cocaine, three felony counts of selling cocaine and one misdemeanor count each of cocaine possession and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Jackson, who pleaded not guilty, was ordered held without bail.
For the felonies, Jackson was charged as a habitual offender, a sentencing enhancement under which a person convicted of three or more felonies could be, if convicted of another felony charge, sentenced to up to life in prison. Paperwork filed in Jackson’s case said he has nine felony convictions, dating back to 1988, mostly for drug-related charges.
In an affidavit, Jackson was described as having a lengthy criminal history in New York, including a recent conviction for possessing cocaine with the intent of selling it on Nov. 10.
Others were arrested and cited or charged during the investigation.
Reginald Watson, 45, of Rutland, was arrested on a warrant for credit card fraud.
Briana Arnold, 30, of Rutland, was arrested after police stopped a vehicle driven by Jackson on Killington Avenue. Arnold was named on two out-of county Vermont warrants for drug-related offenses.
Christopher Carey, 30, of Poultney, was named on a cite and release warrant for failing to appear in court. Carey, like Watson, was allegedly inside the Killington Avenue apartment when police entered after the Rutland City Police Department’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation obtained a warrant.
While police were executing the warrant on Nov. 23, David Jordan, 31, of Springfield, Massachusetts, jumped out of the building from a second-floor window and fled on foot, but law enforcement officers caught Jordan a short distance from the home, the press release stated.
He was cited to appear in Rutland criminal court on Feb. 22 on a charge of impeding police officers.
Another person allegedly in the apartment, Linda Vandenburgh, 57, of Whitehall, New York, was cited to appear in Rutland criminal court on Jan. 10 on a charge of possession of cocaine.
Police said the search of the Killington Avenue apartment yielded cocaine, three handguns and other evidence of drug trafficking.
Detective Cpl. Adam Lucia, of the Rutland City Police Department, submitted an affidavit describing the allegations against Jackson that said a man known to police as being “active in the drug trade” had been arrested last week after allegedly buying drugs from Jackson.
Lucia said police already had received information from “numerous” sources that Jackson was selling drugs from the home and had guns inside the apartment, which he was not allowed to possess because of his felony convictions.
A member of the Vermont State Police Narcotics Investigation Unit told Lucia the NIU officers had been investigation Jackson and already had planned to cite Jackson for three charges of selling crack cocaine from alleged incidents in August and September 2020. Those charges were based on Jackson allegedly selling drugs to confidential informants.
Lucia said police spotted Jackson in a rented 2007 Ford Freestyle on Lafayette Street where he was stopped on Tuesday and taken into custody for the three charges of selling cocaine.
Lucia said Jackson had more than $2,000 in cash when stopped, including a folded $1 bill, inside of which was a substance that field tested positive as fentanyl. The material inside a baggie taken from Jackson during the arrest field tested positive for cocaine base, according to the affidavit.
After police were granted a search warrant for the vehicle, Lucia said he found five plastic bags containing suspected cocaine base, commonly called crack cocaine, and suspected cocaine.
The total amount of material weighed about 468 grams, with the packaging, the affidavit stated. The material field tested positive as cocaine.
The release from Monday estimated the street value at about $75,000.
Police are asking that anyone with information about this investigation to contact the Rutland City Police Department by phone at 802-773-1820 or the Vermont Drug Task Force at 802-773-9101. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
