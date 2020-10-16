The Vermont State Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery that took place at the Stewart's Shop convenience store on Main Street in West Rutland on Thursday around 10 p.m.
A statement was released by Detective Sgt. Henry Alberico of the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police.
Store employees told troopers that at 9:57 p.m., a white man entered the store alone, brandished a knife and ordered the clerk to give him the money from the cash drawer.
The clerk opened the cash drawer and handed over a large sum of cash.
The man left the store and was last seen walking west on Business Route 4, known locally as Main Street.
The store employees' description, along with video footage, indicated the man was about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighed about 200 to 230 pounds and wore a dark hooded sweatshirt, gray sweat pants, a camouflage baseball hat, gray pants and a dark, face-covering/mask.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Alberico at the 773-9101.
