BENSON – A Sudbury man died after a crash on Sunday on Hulett Hill Road Road, according to a news release from the Vermont State Police.
Robert Greeno, 54, was driving a 2019 Chevrolet pickup that struck a large tree off the south shoulder of the roadway.
Greeno, who was not wearing a seat belt, was declared dead at the scene.
More information about the cause of the crash, which was reported around 4:15 p.m., is pending while police conduct an investigation and await results from an autopsy by the Medical Examiner’s Office, police said.
Troopers were assisted by officers with the Castleton and Fair Haven police departments, members of the Benson Fire Department and Fair Haven Rescue and Carrara’s Towing.
Anyone who may have witnessed the event is asked to contact Trooper Steven Schutt at the Vermont State Police barracks in Rutland at 802-773-9101.
