Police are saying there’s been a rise in thefts from vehicles in recent months. In some cases, the items being lifted from unlocked cars are firearms.
Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said that between the start of the year and April 14, there have been 109 thefts from vehicles reported in the city. The five-year average for that same time period is 19.
About three-quarters of all thefts from vehicles are from unlocked cars, said Kilcullen.
“What’s really disturbing is the number of guns being stolen from vehicles,” he said.
There have been 10 firearms reported stolen from vehicles, he said. In six of those cases, the vehicles were left unlocked.
“Typically if someone is out doing this sort of thing, they’re checking for an easy target. If the car is locked and there’s nothing of value in plain view, they’re moving on,” he said. “It would certainly reduce these numbers if car owners secured their vehicle a little bit better.”
The thefts have been reported all over the city, said Kilcullen.
A few arrests have been made, but it’s hard to link multiple incidents to one person, he said. Most incidents seem to be “crimes of opportunity.”
“If the vehicle had been locked and there was nothing of value in plain sight then it’s likely this particular larceny would not have occurred,” he said.
State Police representative Adam Silverman said in an email Thursday that statewide data for 2022 isn’t available yet, but in 2021, Vermont saw 240 thefts from vehicles reported to state police. It was 225 in 2021, 213 in 2019, and 264 in 2018. So far, in 2022, the Rutland state police barracks has had 10 thefts from vehicles reported to it. It was 26 in all of 2021, and there were 12 in 2020, nine in 2019, and 19 in 2018.
Locked doors won’t stop everything, though, especially when the vehicle itself is the target.
A business in Waterbury on Route 2 reported to State Police that an employee’s gas tank was drilled into one evening. The vehicle had been parked out of sight from security cameras. This was according to a company official who asked not to be identified. It was estimated 20 gallons of gasoline was taken.
“I would like to alert the public that there are fuel thieves in the area,” said the official. “This occurred at our location and is concerning. Someone drilled the fuel tank. I’d rather not give out our (location), however I’d like people to know to be vigilant.”
In December, it was reported that thefts of catalytic converters were on the rise. The devices are part of a vehicle’s exhaust system and are made with precious metals, making them valuable as scrap.
According to a Front Porch Forum post in November, someone had their catalytic converter and entire front half of their exhaust system stripped from their vehicle at the park and ride in Waterbury.
“This happened during the day, during normal work hours,” according to the post. “Over $7,000 in repairs so the car was totaled. We also noticed a car on October 28 that had been tampered with — small parts on the ground around it and part of the exhaust sticking out from the side. Both of these incidents were reported to the state police.”
A more recent catalytic converter theft occurred Thursday, according to University of Vermont Police. It was reported shortly before 9 a.m. at the Gutterson parking lot. Anyone with information is asked to contact University of Vermont Police at 802- 656-3473. Tips can be submitted to uvm.edu/police/forms/report-crime as well.
Rutland Town Police Chief Ed Dumas told the town Select Board Tuesday that the town and city have been getting more reports of thefts from vehicles, as well as thefts of the vehicles themselves. One was stolen in town on Sunday, he said.
The town and the city have seen increases in thefts from unlocked vehicles. There were also two thefts of vehicles.
“It’s important that you take your keys out of your car, leave nothing in it that you like, and lock the doors if you can,” he said.
He also mentioned people have had gas stolen from their tanks by someone drilling into them.
“I suspect it’s a matter of time before maybe the fire department gets called for a fire underneath someone’s car,” he said.
Lt. Jim Bennick, of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, believes these incidents are being under-reported, or coded as suspicious activity complaints. Often people will get into their cars to go somewhere only to then notice someone has been inside it. Either nothing of great value was stolen, or nothing was taken at all.
People should report these incidents to police, he said, even when nothing was lost or the victim doesn’t think anything will come of the report. Police need all the evidence they can get to connect the necessary dots for an arrest to be made.
“Some people are leaving laptop computers, camera equipment, we’ve had handguns stolen. I think at least three (firearms). At least one of them has been recovered,” he said.
Bennick said that of the people deputies have arrested in connection with these thefts, most report being motivated by opioid addiction.
“I don’t think with the system the way it is right now, they’re non-violent property crimes and the chances that somebody is actually going to go to jail are pretty slim,” he said. “We’ve issued citations and they’re back at it the next day. It’s all fueled by addiction.”
Police will make those they arrest aware of addiction services, but unless a court makes them follow through, they often don’t.
Bennick said people need to report incidents to police, not just post them to Facebook as many have been doing.
“We had this issue back in December where it was circulating on Facebook about all these thefts that were happening and we weren’t getting the calls, they were just talking about it on Facebook,” he said. “This issue is not going to be solved just by the police alone.”
