WATERBURY — State Police are investigating a number of bomb threats made across the state Wednesday.
Police said they received more than seven reports of explosive devices and suspicious items at several colleges. No devices were found and the reports appear to be unfounded.
The threats are similar to ones that have been reported nationwide since June, with the latest coming from New Hampshire earlier this week. The FBI is involved and working with local police.
The Vermont State Police Bomb Squad are aware of the issue and are speaking with first responders.
Anyone who gets a bomb threat call is asked to record the call, gather information such as telephone numbers and IP addresses, to note the callers vocal characteristics such as tone of voice and accent, to document exactly what the caller says, and to report this all to police
Anyone with information on this is asked to submit a tip online to vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit or call Vermont State Police in Williston at (802) 878-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.