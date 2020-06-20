MIDDLESEX – Police are investigating an incident involving a dead body found in the Winooski River on Friday evening.
A news release sent on Saturday from the Vermont State Police said two people contacted the Vermont State Police on Friday around 6:30 p.m. to say they believed they had seen a dead body in the Winooski River in Middlesex.
Numerous troopers from the Vermont State Police's uniform division responded and determined that due to the difficult location of the body, removal would happen on Saturday morning..
Troopers stayed through the night to protect the scene.
On Saturday, members from the VSP scuba team along with a detective from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and an assistant medical examiner removed and examined the body.
An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
No information has been provided about the person's age, gender, hometown or apparent cause of death.
