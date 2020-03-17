ROYALTON — One man is dead and another was injured after a shooting incident at a home on Route 14 early today.
Police have not identified either the man who was killed or the man who was injured.
Vermont State Police troopers were called around 2:45 a.m. to respond to an altercation but before they reached the scene they received reports of gunshots at the home.
Troopers located one man who was dead and another man injured, both suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
The injured man was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, and was in surgery as of Tuesday morning.
A press release from the Vermont State Police said that while the investigation is in its initial stages, police don't believe there is a threat to the public.
Detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, joined by members of the Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division, are investigating.
The identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The dead man’s body will be taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.
Route 14 in Royalton near the scene is closed to all through traffic as of Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information that might be relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Royalton at 234-9933.
