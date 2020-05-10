A New York tractor-trailer truck driver was killed in a Sunday morning crash on Route 22A in Benson, according to a statement from Vermont State Police.
Dennis A. Stissi, 50, of Schenectady, New York, was found dead inside the trailer cab of his 2019 Mack Pinnacle truck, police said.
Stissi's body was taken to the office of the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner.
The crash, which happened on Route 22A near Coates Hill Road, was reported around 1:20 a.m. Sunday, according to the statement. When officers got to the site, the tractor-trailer was fully engulfed in flames.
No other vehicles were involved.
Troopers are investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Katrina Ducharme at the Rutland barracks of Vermont State Police at 773-9101. Tips can by made anonymously by calling the Vermont State Police tip line at 844-848-8477, or on the web at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
State Police were assisted by the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles Inspection Division; Benson's fire department and rescue department; the fire departments in Orwell and Fair Haven in Vermont and Granville in New York; and Earle's Truck repair of Rutland.
