Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Rain and snow showers this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.