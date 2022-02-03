DANBY — Troopers from the Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious death reported Thursday morning in Danby.
Authorities have not released any information about the identity of the victim except to say it was an adult man.
About 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, police were notified that the man's body was found on the side of Danby Mountain Road in the area between Scallop Drive and Currier Road.
A release sent around noon on Thursday said the investigation was in its preliminary stages and includes members of the Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Victim Services Unit and Field Force Division.
The body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
The Bennington County Sheriff’s Department and staff from the Medical Examiner's Office also responded.
Anyone with information that could aid investigators is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 773-9101. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit the release said.
